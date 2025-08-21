Adley Rutschman was placed on the injured list Thursday, the Orioles announced, putting the rest of his season at risk.

The catcher, who missed over a month with a right oblique strain this season, now has the same issue on the left side. He felt general soreness Monday and didn’t feel right during his cage routine Tuesday. Interim manager Tony Mansolino said it is thought to be a low-grade strain, but it’s unknown if there’s enough time for him to return this season.

Daniel Johnson was activated to replace him.

“Knowing Adley how I know him, he’s going to do everything he can to get back and play at some point this year,” Mansolino said. “I don’t think he’ll pack it in and shut it down. Now, if the injury is bad enough, so be it, but we’re hopeful, optimistic that there’s a possibility we will see him again.”

This creates a prime opportunity for Samuel Basallo. The Orioles’ No. 1 prospect, who debuted Sunday and already has praise from Trevor Rogers on his game-calling ability, was expected to rotate among first base, catcher and designated hitter but will now be the everyday backstop. Mansolino said he will probably catch a few games in a row, then get a day off, similar to how the team handles Rutschman’s workload.

“We might see him at first base at some point, but I’m not sure if we’re going to do that quite yet just because he is going to be spending so much time behind the dish trying to learn to be a catcher in the big leagues and call the right pitches for a brand-new staff, essentially that we are probably going to have to take our off days as off days and make sure he stays healthy,” Mansolino said.

It’s been only three games, but Basallo hasn’t shown any trouble adjusting to the majors. Basallo is 3-for-10 and had the winning pinch-hit RBI in Tuesday’s game against the Red Sox.

“Each day I’ve been feeling much better, more confident,” he said. “God has been giving me the patience to stick to it every day and just feeling great.”

As for Jordan Westburg, who injured his right ankle in Monday’s game against the Red Sox, Mansolino said the Orioles are “optimistic slightly” that he will avoid a stint on the injured list. He is feeling better, Mansolino said, and the Orioles could find a way to be without him for five to six days and not the 10 that would be required if he was placed on the injured list.

If he needs more time to recover, it would be Westburg’s second stint on the injured list this season. He had a hamstring strain previously.