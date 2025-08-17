HOUSTON — In a span of two days, the Orioles have ushered in the future by promoting two hot-hitting prospects to the major leagues. With it, there’s intrigue added to the final months of a season that has unexpectedly gone awry.

The Orioles called up top prospect Samuel Basallo on Sunday for his debut. Baltimore also promoted outfielder Dylan Beavers on Saturday, and Beavers notched his first hit, a double, in the ninth inning.

When Beavers arrived Saturday, he could hardly contain his amazement when asked about Basallo.

“It’s crazy. I’ve never seen anyone hit like that — ever. He’s really good at hitting," Beavers said, letting out what could only be described as a giggle. “What you see is what I see.”

Basallo, who recently turned 21, was hitting .270 with a .966 on-base-plus-slugging percentage for Triple-A Norfolk.

“He’s really good,” Beavers said. “He belongs here.”

Basallo marks a major international signing success for general manager Mike Elias. Baltimore signed Basallo for a then-franchise record $1.3 million bonus in 2021, the largest splash in a previously underutilized area for player acquisitions. Basallo was only 16, but he has shot through the organizational ranks since then.

“It’s a big deal for the organization,” interim manager Tony Mansolino said. “You kind of think about the lack thereof with our Latin American program when [general manager] Mike [Elias] took this thing over, and what him and [international scouting director] Koby Perez have built, Sammy Basallo is kind of right now the pinnacle of that for us. ... He’s the first big Latin American signing that we’ve had that has shown up, and it’s a really good one.”

Basallo will wear No. 29 with the Orioles, and he’ll serve as the designated hitter in the series finale against the Houston Astros on Sunday. Mansolino said Basallo will catch Monday against the Boston Red Sox before DHing again Tuesday.

In the series of Sunday roster moves, the Orioles also activated outfielder Colton Cowser from the concussion injured list. The team made room for the pair by optioning outfielder Daniel Johnson and first baseman Ryan Noda to Triple-A Norfolk. Right-hander Zach Eflin was transferred to the 60-day injured list to free the 40-man roster spot.

Basallo is the Orioles’ top-ranked prospect, according to Baseball America. On the site’s top 100 list, the catcher/first baseman ranks seventh nationally.

On Saturday, Triple-A Norfolk manager Tim Federowicz brought Basallo for coffee. Basallo didn’t think much of it until Federowicz called Basallo’s dad, Jairo.

On the phone, Jairo gave his son the news.

“There’s no better feeling than getting that phone call from your family,” Basallo said through team interpreter Brandon Quinones. “My dad is very special to me. He means a lot to me. To get that phone call from him and my family means everything.”

The Orioles view Basallo as the No. 2 catcher behind Adley Rutschman, and he’ll play that position a few times per week. Basallo will also join the mix for playing time at first base, along with Coby Mayo and Ryan Mountcastle. Catcher Alex Jackson remains on the roster as an insurance policy behind the dish, considering Baltimore may well have Rutschman and Basallo in the lineup most every day.

Baltimore has emphasized the need for Basallo to develop further as a catcher. His receiving, framing and blocking have all taken strides. But Mansolino said the Orioles hope for progress in game calling.

“The hardest thing to do here ... it’s going to be calling the game in the big leagues and following game plans and everything that kind of accompanies that,” Mansolino said. “We’re going to see what he can do with that and kind of see where his future lies with the Orioles behind the dish, and we will also see him at first base.”

Mansolino said he and the pitching coaches wouldn’t consider calling the game from the dugout, because “I think there’s so much to be learned by the catcher sitting in the box and watching the hitter and seeing what the pitch is doing.”

Basallo’s bat will find its way into a lineup somehow. According to Prospect Savant, his median exit velocity is 97.5 mph. His barrel rate is 21%, which ranks in the 98th percentile of Triple-A players. Although he has a tendency to chase (32.77%), the contact he makes is impactful.

“What they always tell me is to just continue being myself,” Basallo said. “Not trying to change anything. So just going in there and trying to be myself, and like my dad likes to say, just swing at a good pitch that I like.”

By calling up Beavers and Basallo now, the Orioles likely maintain their rookie eligibility for next season. If a player spends more than 45 days on the active roster or exceeds 130 at-bats or 50 innings pitched, he is no longer considered a rookie.

The timing is more paramount for Basallo than Beavers, considering Basallo is a unanimous top 100 prospect on all three rankings (Baseball America, MLB Pipeline, ESPN). Baltimore would receive an extra draft pick if Basallo wins the American League Rookie of the Year award in 2026, given his place on at least two of the three rankings.

But Basallo has earned this. A common refrain from Mansolino is that Baltimore wanted him to knock the door down to reach the majors.

Well, the door has been knocked off its hinges.

Basallo has arrived.

“Each and every year has been incredibly important for me,” Basallo said. “Every year I’ve been able to grow and get better, and I think it started way back when in the academy and I think all the hard work, we’re seeing it, and I’m finally seeing the fruits of that labor.”