The Orioles have sealed a contract extension with one of their homegrown stars for the first time under general manager Mike Elias.

Top prospect Samuel Basallo and the Orioles are finalizing an eight-year contact extension worth $67 million, a source with direct knowledge said. The source added there’s an option for 2034. And there are escalators included in the deal for awards and playing time at catcher that can increase the value to $88.5 million.

The contract is an MLB record deal for a pre-arbitration catcher.

The deal locks up the 6-foot-4 catcher and first baseman, who matriculated from the Orioles’ Dominican Academy and rocketed through the minor leagues before making his Major League debut on Sunday.

In 76 games in Triple A Norfolk, Basallo hit 23 home runs with a .966 OPS. He’s 4-for-14 in his four games with Baltimore, and with Adley Rutschman on the injured list, he’s expected to get a run as the team’s everyday catcher until Rutschman returns.

It’s a dramatic shift in strategy for a franchise that has not signed one of its key players since Adam Jones in 2012.

This sort of pre-arbritation deal has been done around the majors before, but never at this price point for a catcher. The San Diego Padres signed outfielder Jackson Merrill to a nine-year, $135 million extension; the Arizona Diamondbacks locked up outfielder Corbin Carroll with an eight-year, $111 million deal; recently, the Boston Red Sox signed outfielder Roman Anthony to an eight-year, $130 million contract extension.

Basallo, 21, made his MLB debut on Sunday. In that limited time, he has already made an impact. In Boston, as a pinch-hitter in the 11th inning on Tuesday, Basallo drove in the go-ahead and eventual game-winning run with a swinging bunt.

“I just tried to put the ball in play,” Basallo said at the time through team interpreter Brandon Quinones. “In that situation, you can’t try to do too much and be the hero, so to speak. Can’t really focus on trying to hit the ball out of the ballpark. My goal was to put the ball in play and try to make something happen in that moment.”

In that way, Basallo hasn’t allowed the moment to become too big.

“He’s been up here for two days but the moment hasn’t sped up on him,” left-hander Trevor Rogers said Monday night, after allowing one run in seven innings. “I think that’s really impressive. He’s 21 years old and he’s doing this. You know, it’s still early, but he’s doing this as a 21-year-old. It’s super impressive. I’m really glad that he’s up here and he’s really going to help us this last month and a half and going into next year. So, tip my cap to that guy. He’s going to be good for a long time.”

For years, Elias has maintained that there isn’t a benefit to him openly discussing contract extensions with Baltimore’s stable of young players. But in April, Elias said large contract extensions were “going to happen over time” and that part of his job was to balance the near-term and long-term needs of the organization.

In the long term, Basallo may stick as a first baseman. But even that possibility doesn’t diminish what is a favorable deal.

Basallo would make the league minimum salary for three years before becoming arbitration eligibile. Through arbitration, he could make year-by-year increases. With this contract, Basallo is guaranteed $67 million over eight years.

The deal buys out two years of Basallo’s free agency eligibility. The 2034 club option could keep him in Baltimore for a third year before he hits the open market.

Baltimore Banner reporter Justin Fenton contributed to this report.