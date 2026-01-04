The Orioles are bringing out many of their star players for their annual Birdland Caravan events, which occur over a three-day span later this month at destinations around the state.

During Jan. 22-24, Orioles fans will have the chance to attend events alongside newly signed first baseman Pete Alonso, shortstop Gunnar Henderson and other stars. Many of the events require tickets, and those may move quickly (all profits will benefit the Orioles Charitable Foundation). But there are select events that are first-come, first-served.

The events begin with a question-and-answer session hosted by play-by-play announcer Kevin Brown that features Alonso and manager Craig Albernaz at 8 p.m. (doors at 7:30) on Jan. 22 at the Senator Theatre in Baltimore.

Birdland Members received priority access to that event through a code emailed to the account holder, and if there are extra tickets remaining by 9 a.m. on Jan. 12, the availability will open to the public. If purchased in advance, tickets cost $15.

The full list of players participating in events is subject to change but includes ample regulars:

Alonso, Henderson, Samuel Basallo, Dylan Beavers, Dietrich Enns, Ryan Helsley, Jackson Holliday, Jeremiah Jackson, Trevor Rogers, Adley Rutschman, Tyler Wells, Jordan Westburg, and Grant Wolfram

Here’s a rundown of the many events occurring Jan. 23 and Jan. 24.

Friday, Jan. 23

Adley Rutschman is one of the players who will appear at an arcade happy hour. (Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

Arcade Happy Hour

Fans can play arcade games alongside Henderson, Rutschman and Westburg from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Jan. 23 at GameOn Bar + Arcade in Baltimore. Tickets are $70 in advance and only 135 are available. (At the time of publishing this story, the ticket page appears to indicate the allotment has already been sold out.)

The ticket includes 20 tokens for games, a hot dog bar and open beer and win. The event will only be open to those who are 21 and older.

Guinness Open Gate Brewery

Want a pint with the lads? There are 200 tickets available for $70 in advance for an event at Guinness’ brewery in Halethorpe. The ticket includes a flight of beers and an appetizer.

Albernaz, Basallo, Beavers and Wells are scheduled to participate in the Q&A session on the third floor of the brewery.

Mascot meet and greet

No tickets are required to meet the Oriole Bird and Mr. Splash for a photo. The open event will take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Weis Markets in Bel Air (550 W. MacPhail Road, Bel Air).

Saturday, Jan. 24

Grab breakfast with Jackson Holliday in Ellicott City. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Breakfast with the O’s

The only thing better than seeing the Orioles up close is doing so with a breakfast buffet. At Turf Valley Resort (inside the Cameo Ballroom) in Ellicott City, Holliday, Enns, Helsley and Wolfram will appear with the Oriole Bird between 10 a.m. and noon.

Only 150 tickets are available. A group of two costs $100.

Duckpin Bowling

Experience a classic Baltimore pastime with Albernaz, Jackson and Rogers between 10 a.m. and noon at AMF Southwest in Linthicum Heights. A group of two costs $140 and a group of four is $260.

The tickets include food items and soda.

Prince George’s County photo-op

On Jan. 23, Orioles social accounts will announce a location for a first-come, first-served photo opportunity in Prince George’s County that will take place between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. No tickets are required.

Family bingo

The tickets for family bingo are free, but a place must be reserved (and at the time of publication, the ticket website indicates tickets are sold out). The event is intended for families and young fans, the website says.

The bingo will occur at the Sykesville Freedom Volunteer Fire Department, with check-in starting at 12:30 p.m. and the event lasting between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Holliday and retired Oriole Brad Brach are scheduled to attend.

Frederick meet and greet

Brach, a former All-Star pitcher, will appear at Weis Markets in Ijamsville between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. No ticket is required for the photo opportunity.

White Marsh Mall Rally

No tickets are required to attend what the Orioles are describing as a “mini festival” at White Marsh Mall in Baltimore. It will feature question-and-answer sessions, photo opportunities and kid-friendly activities.

Holliday, Enns, Helsley and Wolfram are scheduled to be there between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Westfield Montgomery Mall Rally

A similar festival-style event is coming to Montgomery County. Between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., Albernaz, Jackson, Rogers, Brach, the Oriole Bird and Mr. Splash will be inside Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, near Nordstrom.