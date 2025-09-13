TORONTO — What goes around comes around. After the Orioles enjoyed four walk-off wins in a five-game span this month, they felt the ache that comes from being on the losing side.

The Blue Jays walked off the Orioles by scoring three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning against left-hander Keegan Akin and right-hander Yennier Cano. Alejandro Kirk lifted a sacrifice fly to end a 5-4 win for Toronto.

There was still much to like Saturday. Tomoyuki Sugano supplied six innings with one run against him, and a stable of young players provided clutch hits, with the solo home run from Coby Mayo in the top of the ninth seeming to be the boost to assist a bullpen on the ropes.

But it all fell away because of the bullpen collapse.

In the eighth, the Orioles turned to Akin to inherit runners on the corners rather than having right-hander Kade Strowd continue against a left-handed hitter, Nathan Lukes. The Blue Jays countered with a pinch hitter, Alejandro Kirk, who promptly scored one run with a single.

Akin, who has allowed three homers in 14 previous at-bats against Vladimir Guerrero Jr., pitched around the slugger to face another pinch hitter in Isiah Kiner-Falefa. The groundout stranded the bases loaded and retained a narrow lead for Baltimore.

Akin returned for the save situation, but an infield single and a throwing error prompted Baltimore to call on Cano.

But the lone out Cano recorded was the game-winning sacrifice fly. The Blue Jays this time raced onto the field, while it was Baltimore’s turn to trudge to the showers, wondering how a win turned into a loss.

Earlier, the young players in the lineup were positive notes.

Interim manger Tony Mansolino wanted to reduce at least some of the pressure that lands upon a newcomer at this level, so he kept Dylan Beavers stashed lower in the batting order for much of the outfielder’s first three weeks in the majors. But the way Beavers has performed allowed Mansolino to push him to the No. 2 spot in Saturday’s lineup.

“He’s kind of proven to this point thus far that he can handle some expectations, and a little bit of pressure might be a good thing for him,” Mansolino said before the game.

The new lineup construction, at least for one day, yielded immediate results.

The Orioles scored quickly against right-hander Max Scherzer. Jackson Holliday, who was 2 years old when the 41-year-old Scherzer was drafted, poked a single through the middle. Beavers was bailed out by a missed call that could’ve been strike three, and he drew a walk. And then Gunnar Henderson lasered an RBI double off the right-field fence when Scherzer hung a slider.

Beavers scored on Tyler O’Neill’s groundout to give the Orioles a 2-0 lead before Sugano took the mound, and he made full advantage of that edge. But, before Sugano spun a quality start over six innings, his day might’ve been over after one.

For the second straight start, Sugano took a hard-hit grounder off an extremity. In his last outing, a ball off Sugano’s right foot forced him out of the contest.

On Saturday, Guerrero rifled a chopper at 112.6 mph and it ricocheted off Sugano’s lower left leg. The pitcher hobbled off the field and into the dugout after catcher Samuel Basallo gathered the loose ball and recorded the third out, and right-hander Albert Suárez began warming in case Sugano couldn’t return.

But it was Sugano who trotted to the mound for the second, and the third, and so forth. He struck out the side in the second, seemingly proving the ball off his ankle wouldn’t be an issue.

Sugano allowed one run via a solo homer from Addison Barger in the fifth inning. He completed six innings at just 63 pitches, yet Mansolino turned the one-run game over to the bullpen.

The Orioles haven’t put up crooked numbers frequently of late, but part of the success Saturday came via Beavers’ plate discipline, which yielded three walks. With 20 bases on balls in his first 88 plate appearances, Beavers is walking at a 22.7% rate, and no other player in Orioles history has walked that much through the first 23 games of his career.

Beavers’ third walk, with one out in the eighth, was nullified by Henderson’s fielder’s choice. But it extended the inning for O’Neill’s infield single and Basallo’s opposite-field RBI double against right-hander Seranthony Domínguez.

Mayo’s eighth homer this season pushed the Orioles’ lead back to two runs in the top of the ninth. Still, that wasn’t enough, and the Orioles blew the game.

