The matchup was one the Pirates chose on purpose. Against Dylan Beavers, who has been in the major leagues for less than a month, Pittsburgh opted for deceptive left-hander Evan Sisk out of the bullpen.

But once again, as Beavers has managed so often through his first 21 games at this level, the Orioles outfielder came through anyway. Beavers forced the count full, then got just enough on a sweeper in the middle of the zone to elude the outstretched glove of second baseman Nick Gonzales.

Jackson Holliday, who started at second, rounded third and scored the go-ahead run — and Beavers stood at first, the hero for a second straight game, even if this one didn’t occur in walk-off fashion.

Beavers’ knock extended Baltimore’s run to eight wins in its last nine games, and the Orioles swept the Pirates with a trio of close games. Baltimore required walk-offs Tuesday and Wednesday, with Beavers’ hard-hit single the night before prompting a water cooler bath in foul territory along the right-field line.

He wasn’t doused Thursday, but the early success from Beavers is apparent, nonetheless. He’s hitting .302 with an .872 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.

And once the Orioles captured a seventh-inning lead, scoreless appearances from right-hander Kade Strowd and left-hander Keegan Akin secured it. The bullpen pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings behind a solid outing from left-hander Cade Povich.

As has been the case for the first two games of the series, Pittsburgh and Baltimore benefited from stout efforts from their starting pitchers. Povich continued what right-handers Kyle Bradish and Tyler Wells began this week, although right-hander Johan Oviedo matched him for the Pirates.

Colton Cowser, right, scores past Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Joey Bart, right, on an RBI hit by Coby Mayo during the second inning. (Stephanie Scarbrough/AP)

Oviedo and Povich both allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings with five hits against them. Povich generated 17 swings and misses, one shy of his career high, as he struck out six batters.

The Pirates broke through against Povich in the first inning via Gonzales’ RBI single, and the loudest contact against Povich came from Alexander Canario, when he throttled a 111.4 mph solo homer to left field in the third. But the Orioles matched that production with an RBI groundout from Emmanuel Rivera in the first and Coby Mayo’s run-producing single in the second.

That left the game to the bullpens, and Baltimore’s held strong. The Orioles relief corps has allowed just five earned runs in 36 2/3 innings in September, which is the fewest in the majors.

There wasn’t much offense to be had. There wasn’t much needed, anyway. Beavers did just enough by poking his RBI single through the infield and off the glove of the second baseman, and the pitching did the rest.