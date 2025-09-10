Samuel Basallo’s first career walk-off hit came in no-doubt fashion, with a powerful blast to the outfield seats. His second one took a crew chief review to determine that it indeed landed just fair.

Basallo’s blooper down the left-field line evaded Pirates outfielder Tommy Pham’s lunging attempt and hit chalk. It was ruled a foul ball live, however, until umpire Manny Gonzalez called for a review of the play. Gunnar Henderson, who began the sequence on third, stood near home plate. Basallo stood beyond first base. The Orioles in the dugout stood ready on the top steps.

As Gonzalez announced the vital words — “the call on the field is overturned” — the remaining Orioles fans erupted. Baltimore’s players chased down Basallo for a second time in four games. The Orioles won, 3-2, in wacky, wonderful fashion for a third walk-off in four games.

In doing so, Baltimore has won six of its last seven games. Five of those came against the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers, the pair of National League West foes duking it out for a division championship.

As poorly as the Orioles began the season, they’re ending it on a higher note. The seven innings from right-hander Kyle Bradish in his third start since returning from elbow surgery went a long way toward making this run a reality, but a shutdown top of the 10th from left-hander Dietrich Enns and Basallo’s high-flying popup finished it off.

For Bradish to be pitching at all is an accomplishment. To be pitching this well so soon after returning from elbow surgery is a particularly impressive feat. In three starts, Bradish holds a 2.65 ERA. He completed six innings in his first game, worked through four in his second appearance and then posted seven innings of one-run ball Tuesday.

Bradish finished with four hits and two walks against him while striking out six — including a pair of batters caught looking in the seventh on sinkers.

That sinker, when coupled with his slider, gave Pittsburgh’s hitters fits, especially after he settled down from the first inning, when Bradish allowed a run after Spencer Horwitz doubled and Andrew McCutchen singled. Bradish allowed just three more baserunners over the next six innings.

He exited with the lead because of Jeremiah Jackson’s sixth-inning home run against right-hander Braxton Ashcraft, which is a continuation of Jackson’s sensational run since his promotion at the beginning of August. Jackson’s OPS elevated to .867 in a 33-game sample when Ashcraft’s errant pitch struck Jackson in the elbow in the eighth.

Jackson may have left the game anyway half an inning later when the Orioles called for a defensive replacement, but the forced exit for one of Baltimore’s best stories in a lost season is just another in a recent rash of injuries.

For the fourth time in four games, the Orioles lost a player. Right-hander Dean Kremer had forearm discomfort; right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano hurt his foot; a foul ball hit Basallo’s hand.

The first three were all deemed, at this point, minor issues. Basallo returned behind the plate Tuesday, Sugano doesn’t expect to miss time and while Kremer may only miss one start.

The Orioles will now hope the pitch Jackson took from Ashcraft falls into the same category — a pain in the near term, a non-issue going forward. After all, while Baltimore attempts to win each game, there’s a certain frustrating quality to this whole thing. Beyond just these four recent departures is a season full of more serious maladies. And because eyes are beginning to turn toward 2026, any impediment toward health next year is a frustrating concept.

Equally frustrating, of course, was the way the Orioles lost a lead and required extra innings.

Pham powered a game-tying home run in the ninth inning against right-hander Yennier Cano right after the Orioles missed an opportunity to extend their lead. In the bottom of the eighth, Jackson’s hit by pitch followed Jackson Holliday’s second knock of the game. Baltimore had two on with no outs, but a flyout from Gunnar Henderson and a groundball double play for Ryan Mountcastle handed Cano a one-run edge.

But Basallo’s second walk-off in four games finished the job. At least, once the crew chief review confirmed it did.

