Grayson Rodriguez isn’t the only former Oriole moving to Orange County this week.

The Los Angeles Angels hired Orioles Hall of Famer Brady Anderson as their hitting coach Friday, and John Mabry, who served as a special adviser to the coaching staff in Baltimore last season, is joining as Anderson’s assistant.

This will be Anderson’s first major league coaching job, and he’s returning to a familiar locale for it. The 61-year-old played college ball at UC Irvine. For Mabry, this is a return to a more specific role after he was a roving coach for Baltimore in 2025, joining midway through the season to help the staff of interim manager Tony Mansolino.

Mabry has been a hitting coach for the Cardinals, Royals and Marlins before. He played 14 years in the majors.

Anderson had a more storied career. He was a three-time All-Star who hit 210 homers, including 50 in 1996, and drove in 761 runs. Anderson worked in the Orioles’ front office for several seasons in the 2010s.

Anderson and Mabry will have their work cut out for them in Los Angeles. They’re joining the staff of first-time manager Kurt Suzuki, and they’ll aim to improve an offense that just lost slugging outfielder Taylor Ward in a trade with Baltimore.

The Angels finished last season leading the majors in strikeouts. They also posted the lowest batting average at .225, and although they clubbed the fourth-most homers, they finished 25th in runs.

Los Angeles has 10 straight losing seasons and 11 straight non-playoff seasons, both the longest active streaks in the majors, after finishing 72-90 and in last place in the AL West this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.