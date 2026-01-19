Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has raised $7 million over the last year as he seeks to persuade voters to keep him in the State House for a second term against a field of lesser-known Republicans.

The funds, which will be filed in the Democratic governor’s annual campaign report Wednesday, give Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller a total bank balance of about $8 million.

A quarter million dollars has been sent to a fund to promote allies who are running for office this year. Moore has yet to announce any members of the Leave No One Behind Slate.

One year ago, the Moore-Miller team had about $4 million in cash on hand.

Moore’s team believes he’s broken fundraising records for a Maryland governor’s race.

“This record-breaking fundraising effort shows the incredible momentum of Moore-Miller for Maryland heading into the election year,” campaign manager Ron Owens said in a statement.

Heading into reelection at the beginning of 2018, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan posted a $5.4 million haul. But he had more cash on hand at that point — $9 million.

Several Republicans have filed or announced plans to run for a chance to face Moore, with Baltimore Blast owner and retired banker Ed Hale Sr. as the best-known candidate. Hale, who switched parties from Democratic to Republican, has not filed his candidacy papers; the deadline is Feb. 24.

State Sen. Steve Hershey, a leader in the legislature, has been considering a run but has not made a decision.

Other Republicans in the race are not well known, including Carl A. Brunner Jr. of Carroll County, who owns a firearms training company, and John A. Myrick from Prince George’s County, who ran for the U.S. Senate last year.

Additionally, Del. Christopher Eric Bouchat from Carroll County and Kurt Wedekind, a farmer from Carroll County, have announced their Republican campaigns.

In the June Democratic primary, Moore will face just one challenger, perennial candidate Ralph Jaffe.

Andy Ellis of the Green Party has also filed to run in the general election.

Polling shows Maryland voters largely favor the governor in his reelection effort.

A Baltimore Banner poll from the fall showed Moore beating a generic Republican candidate, 47% to 29%, with 21% undecided.

If that Republican candidate were named Larry Hogan, poll respondents still picked Moore, 45% to 37%, with 14% undecided. Hogan, though popular, has given no indication he’s seeking a return to the State House.

A UMBC poll published in November had Moore with 49% support, compared to 29% for a Republican candidate, with the remainder undecided or picking someone else.

A poll this month from Gonzales Research & Media Services similarly pegged the race at 50% for Moore and 28% for a generic Republican, with 16% undecided and 6% choosing a third-party candidate.