U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland called on his state to fight back against GOP-led redistricting efforts across the country in a social media post Wednesday, blasting Republicans and President Donald Trump for a mid-decade redistricting effort that he said threatens democracy.

“It is a political and ethical imperative to fight back across America, from coast to coast, from California to the Free State,” he posted on social media.

The constitutional law professor made his sweeping declaration on social media after state lawmakers in North Carolina targeted a blue district held by Rep. Don Davis.

“Pro-democracy Americans must fight this authoritarian attempt to terminate the election and capture the government before a single vote is cast,” Raskin posted. “Our democracy and freedom are at stake.”

The congressman’s comments come weeks after Maryland’s Democratic state leaders revealed they may not all agree on redistricting the state’s congressional maps, which could tip the balance toward their party in Maryland’s 1st District, now held by Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Harris.

The state’s U.S. House delegation is controlled by Democrats 7-1. Harris has warned he’ll challenge a redrawing.

Gov. Wes Moore has indicated he’s willing to partner with the state’s General Assembly on redistricting efforts. And Maryland House of Delegates Speaker Adrienne A. Jones said she agreed with Moore that it’s time to take up the issue. While state Senate President Bill Ferguson has said a new map should be a last option.

Jones, who represents part of Baltimore County, has the discretion to start the redistricting process but would need a partner in Ferguson to pass a measure.

The next scheduled legislative session doesn’t start until January. But a special session is an option and lawmakers in both chambers have already floated plans.

Maryland state Republicans are disproportionately underrepresented in the congressional delegation and have opposed the idea of redistricting now.

Some Maryland Democrats in Congress support national, nonpartisan redistricting and have sponsored legislation to make that happen.

Raskin championed a measure in the House to task an independent commission with redistricting and called out Republicans for rejecting it and other similar proposals for more than a decade.

“Now MAGA wants to roll over us with extreme mid-decade gerrymandering,” he said Wednesday.