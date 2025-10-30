State Sen. Dalya Attar faces federal extortion and conspiracy charges as part of an alleged effort in which she, her brother and a Baltimore Police officer tried to blackmail a political consultant from speaking out against Attar in the run-up to the 2022 election, according to a recently unsealed federal indictment.

The blackmail scheme involved illicitly tracking the consultant’s whereabouts, secretly filming her in bed with a married man and threatening to expose the video and interfere with matchmaking to find the consultant’s daughter a spouse.

Attar, a Democrat and former prosecutor, represents a Northwest Baltimore district, and was first elected to the House of Delegates in 2018. In 2025, Baltimore City Democratic Committee members chose Attar to fill a state Senate vacancy Attar to fill a state Senate vacancy.

The indictment alleges Attar conspired with her brother, Joseph Attar, and Kalman Finkelstein, the city police officer, to try and silence the consultant from sending out mailers or posting online about Attar’s voting record to fellow members of the Orthodox Jewish community.

Four unnamed co-conspirators are also listed in the indictment as having helped carry out the clandestine plot.

“I just want her [the consultant] to be non-issue in my mind and in reality that won’t happen as long as she is relevant or doesn’t have anything worry about,” Dalya Attar told one of the co-conspirators in a 2020 voice message sent on WhatsApp, according to the indictment.

Dalya Attar did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday morning. A spokesman for the Baltimore Police Department said Finkelstein’s police powers were suspended in 2022 and he has been placed on administrative duty. None of the defendants had attorneys listed in online court records.

The consultant, a dual citizen of the United States and Israel, worked for Dalya Attar during the 2018 election, according to the indictment. The two had a disagreement — it’s unclear about what — and split ways.

From that point on, Dalya Attar was worried that the consultant was “looking to screw me badly,” which may have prompted the blackmail scheme. The scheme came to a head when Joseph Attar threatened the consultant and the married man, known in the indictment as “victim 2,″ with the release of the videos unless the consultant agreed to “leave Dalya alone,” according to the indictment.

It’s unclear if the video was ever released.

The group communicated primarily on WhatsApp and were concerned about putting things in writing — early on Dalya Attar advised one group chat to “delete anything ... that you can” — but still exchanged a series of messages over two years about their efforts.

It began in January of 2020, when the consultant was visiting the states and would be staying in an apartment that belonged to Finkelstein’s family. Joseph Attar, who goes by “Yossi,” and Finkelstein went into the apartment on Jan. 16, when the consultant was away and installed cameras disguised as smoke detectors, according to the indictment. They also placed a tracking device on the car the consultant was using.

Five days later Joseph Attar, who had been accessing the video feeds, found what they had been waiting for. “We have a visitor...” he wrote to the group on WhatsApp, according to the indictment.

Prosecutors don’t cite any messages between the group until March 11, 2021, when Dalya Attar sent a series of messages to “Co-Conspirator 1″ about how the consultant needed “to be warned” about the dirt they had collected. The then-delegate was presumably worried about political mailers “to the Jewish community” that would focus on her voting history over the previous three years.

“We’re nearing my election,” she wrote. “We can’t wait until she does it already. Things as simple as anti police things.”

Dalya Attar went on to write that the blackmail could be the “perfect way to scare her” in regards to “her daughters shidduchim” — or marriage matchmaking in the Orthodox Jewish community.

“We have a way that can potentially stop her. Why not at least try.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.