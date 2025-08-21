Maryland Del. Malcolm Ruff is launching a campaign to unseat state Sen. Dalya Attar, setting up what could be a competitive Democrat-on-Democrat matchup in West Baltimore.

“Seeing what’s happening in our neighborhoods all over the district — especially the neighborhoods that need the most investment, that need the most resources, that need the most attention from policymakers — I felt like it was incumbent upon me to take a bold step forward,” Ruff said in an interview ahead of his campaign kickoff, scheduled for Thursday evening at Gwynns Falls/Leakin Park.

For Ruff, 41, the Senate race will be his first full-fledged political campaign. He was appointed to the Maryland House of Delegates in 2023 to fill a vacancy in the 41st House District, which includes diverse neighborhoods in Southwest, West and Northwest Baltimore.

Attar, 34, was appointed to the Senate in January to fill a vacancy. Before that, she served six years in the House of Delegates.

Attar filed for reelection this summer. “I’m deeply grateful to the voters of the 41st District for electing me twice to serve — and I look forward to earning your support once again,” she wrote on social media.

Attar is part of a Democratic “unity slate” for the district that includes Dels. Sandy Rosenberg and Sean Stinnett.

“It’s not about challenging Sen. Attar,” Ruff said. “It’s about who I am and what I represent.”

Sen. Dalya Attar, shown in 2023, was appointed to the Maryland Senate in January after six years in the House of Delegates. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

The district includes Black, white, Jewish and new immigrant residents, and it has wealthy neighborhoods alongside economically struggling ones.

The 2026 election will be a rematch of sorts for Ruff and Attar, after both sought appointment to the vacant seat in January. Attar bested Ruff on a 5-3 vote by the Democratic committee charged with nominating a candidate to fill the vacancy.

Outside of politics, Ruff and Attar are both lawyers who grew up in the district.

Ruff said he sees an opportunity in the state Senate to have a bigger role and voice for his constituents. There are just 47 state senators — compared to 141 state delegates — and they often are seen as leaders among elected politicians in their areas.

“I know that I am a powerful voice already on the House [of Delegates] floor,” Ruff said. “But being one of 141 is much different from being one of 47, being able to set the agenda for what the 41st District needs and wants to happen.”

Senators are better positioned to direct money and resources to their communities, as well, he said.

Ruff chose the park for his launch as an example of one of his success stories in a two-year career in the Maryland House. He passed legislation requiring the state to work toward making it the city’s first state park, which he thinks will improve the park and attract visitors from across the region.

Ruff rattled off a long list of accomplishments from his two legislative sessions in Annapolis, from securing money for community projects to working to restore funding for cancer research and people with developmental disabilities that was on the chopping block.

He also advocated for the redevelopment of Pimlico Race Course to include investments in improving the surrounding neighborhoods in Park Heights — an initiative Attar backed as well.

Ruff has some well-known community advocates in his corner who are planning to speak at the campaign launch — including Jill P. Carter, who represented the district in the state Senate and in the House of Delegates before that.

All 188 seats in the Maryland General Assembly are up for election in 2026, with the primary elections in June and the general election in November. The deadline for filing to run is Feb. 24.