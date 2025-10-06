For months, an anonymous set of social media accounts has been relentlessly blasting Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, frustrating Democratic leaders and clearly getting under their skin.

Dubbed “No Moore,” the accounts have evolved into an official political organization, soliciting donations and recently registering with federal elections officials. But campaign finance laws allow the organizers of No Moore to stay anonymous as they zing the governor with aggressive criticism and artificial intelligence-generated images.

“What we’re seeing from No Moore is what people hate about politics,” Moore told The Baltimore Banner. “It’s this dark money, shadowy, racist platform that doesn’t disclose who their people are, that doesn’t disclose who’s giving them money.”

The No Moore accounts appeared early in 2025, skewering Moore, a Democrat and the nation’s only Black governor, who is seeking reelection in 2026.

The accounts have repeatedly posted images and videos of Moore dressed as a clown, saying things like: “What’s in your wallet? Nothing after I’m done!” — images that have all the hallmarks of content created with artificial intelligence.

The accounts have posed additional faked images and videos of Moore coloring with a crayon and mispronouncing “Wicomico,” taking a tumble while skiing, laughing while cash rains down around him, dressed as a cheerleader and depicted as a leprechaun declaring, “I’ll take your pot of gold,” among others.

It all amounts to racism, according to the governor and his backers.

The Democratic Governors Association, for example, has called No Moore “shady” for “sinking to new lows” as they go after Moore.

Moore uses words like “racist” and “white supremacist” to describe the campaign against him.

The fact that No Moore hasn’t registered as a campaign entity in Maryland is concerning to Joanne Antoine, director of the good-government group Common Cause Maryland.

A Marylander seeking more information about No Moore after seeing the posts might end up at the state campaign finance website — and there is nothing there for them to find, even though No Moore’s messaging is focused on a declared candidate for governor, she said.

“The PAC’s name is even confusing, having the governor’s name in there,” Antoine said. “’No’ makes it clear it’s against him. But someone could see him and be confused because it includes his name.”

A screenshot of a website branded “No Moore” which, along with related social media accounts, have been attacking Maryland Gov. Wes Moore’s record. Maryland Democrats allege the anonymous accounts violate campaign finance laws.

The Maryland Democratic Party filed a complaint about No Moore with the Maryland State Board of Elections in March, alleging that the social media posts amount to political campaign activity that falls under state laws — including a requirement that they be attributed to a registered political committee.

The Democratic Party’s complaint was forwarded to the Office of the State Prosecutor, said Allen Norfleet, the state election board’s director of candidacy and campaign finance.

Norfleet said he’s been in contact with No Moore and advised them of the parameters of state election law.

State Prosecutor Charlton T. Howard III declined to comment, citing his office’s policy not to discuss the existence or status of any investigations.

No Moore registered as a political action committee with the Federal Elections Commission last month, but not with the Maryland State Board of Elections.

The person or people behind No Moore remain publicly unknown, declining requests from The Baltimore Banner for anything but an anonymous interview.

In an email exchange with The Banner, someone using No Moore’s account wrote that the group registered as a federal entity, and not as a state entity, because “it’s clear from Wes Moore’s travel schedule that he’s more focused on running for President of the United States than on governing Maryland.”

The Maryland Democratic Party has also attempted to tie No Moore to former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. Though Hogan occasionally posts on social media, he has generally not granted interviews in recent months and has not made any statements about No Moore.

On paper, No Moore exists now as a hybrid political action committee regulated by the Federal Election Commission.

But even registering as a federal committee didn’t reveal who is behind the effort: The committee registered under the name of a compliance consultant in Virginia. The consulting firm did not respond to email messages seeking comment.

As a hybrid political action committee, No Moore can act as both a traditional PAC that can raise and give limited amounts of money to candidates and as a super PAC that acts independently to influence elections with no financial limits. Hybrid PACs must set up two separate bank accounts for the different streams of activities, and both pieces of the PAC must report donors.

Eric Petry, a campaign finance expert and lawyer with the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University, said No Moore will eventually be required to file campaign finance reports, but the fact that they could register anonymously is one of many flaws in campaign finance law.

“That’s unfortunately how federal reporting requirements are. ... There is not a requirement that there be more information,” Petry said.

Even when groups like No Moore report their donors, sometimes it’s difficult to tell who is behind the groups writing checks to the PAC, Petry said. And though the super PAC portion of hybrid groups like No Moore aren’t legally allowed to coordinate with candidates, that’s not how it works in reality, he said.

“There are very easy ways for these groups to get around the technical, legal independence requirements that they don’t have teeth any more,” he said.

Despite clearly targeting Moore and advocating against “four more years” of his leadership, the person — or people — behind No Moore say they’re not for or against any candidate in Maryland’s 2026 election.

That’s why they haven’t registered as a state entity, they say.

“If we ever decide to engage in an election and reach the required thresholds,” the No Moore email account wrote, “we will fully comply with Maryland election laws.”