Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced Monday that the state government will spend $62 million to ensure that participants in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive full benefits in November, after the federal government offered to pay for half.

“One of the first and most basic priorities of governing is to ensure that families do not go hungry,” Moore, a Democrat, said in a statement.

More than 680,000 Marylanders — nearly 40% of them children — receive SNAP benefits each month to help keep food on the table. The average benefit is $180.

As the federal government shutdown has stretched to more than a month, the Trump administration announced that regular SNAP funding would no longer flow to participants in November.

Multiple lawsuits — including one that Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown is participating in — were filed to force the Trump administration to keep paying for SNAP benefits.

On Monday, the Trump administration told a court it had enough money in a contingency fund to pay half of benefits in November.

Moore responded by directing $62 million of state money be used to make up the difference to ensure full benefits.

In Maryland, SNAP participants’ cards are loaded with the aid on a rolling basis throughout the month in alphabetical order, starting on the fourth of the month — Tuesday — and continuing through the 23rd.

It wasn’t immediately clear if those expecting benefits this week would receive them as usual, or if there would be a delay.

With federal SNAP funding in limbo, several states announced plans in recent weeks to use state money to keep money in SNAP participants’ accounts.

In Maryland, Moore declared a state of emergency last week and committed an additional $10 million to support food banks and pantries — but not any state funding to backfill lost SNAP benefits.

Democratic and Republican state lawmakers had pressed Moore to use money in the state’s more than $2 billion Rainy Day Fund to ensure that SNAP recipients would still receive full benefits. Analysts estimated that the full cost of one month’s SNAP funding would be about $125 million.

“I applaud our governor for stepping up and making sure hungry people are fed in our state,” Del. Ben Barnes, a top Democrat who held a hearing on the matter, said in a statement. “The Governor is leading with values and the House [of Delegates] fully supports this use of state money.”

Barnes noted that more funding issues could be forthcoming with the Trump administration. “We won’t be able to solve every crisis they send our way, but when we can, we should,” Barnes said.