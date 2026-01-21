Welcome to budget day, when Gov. Wes Moore will send his proposal for a balanced state spending plan to lawmakers. After months of discussion about a $1.4 billion budget shortfall, we will finally learn how Moore plans to close the gap.

Here’s what we’re watching today:

Moore has promised to balance the budget without raising revenues, which means no new taxes or fees. It also means that we will likely see cuts to programs, postponements of projects, and other financial maneuvers designed to find cash in the state’s couch cushions. Check back here for updates throughout the day. 🗳️ Redistricting vote: Moore’s redistricting commission voted Tuesday to advance a new congressional map that would create a district stretching from Howard County to Ocean City in an effort to build an 8-0 Democratic map and push out Maryland’s only Republican, U.S. Rep. Andy Harris. Without support in the Maryland Senate, the proposal may be dead on arrival. Read more.

We’ll have a team of reporters analyzing the governor’s budget proposal as soon as it becomes available. Check back here for updates.