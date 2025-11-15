Members of Gov. Wes Moore’s redistricting advisory commission sat stone-faced Friday as dozens of Marylanders weighed in for two hours, most suggesting that redrawing the state’s congressional boundaries is a bad idea.

Some residents supported redistricting, including Baltimore’s Hadley Anthony, who called on the state to “stand up in this moment.” The majority, however, argued the existing maps should remain as they are.

Many who spoke during the two-hour online meeting pointed to the state’s voter registration as an argument against redrawing the maps, which currently elect seven Democrats and one Republican to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Approximately 52% of Maryland’s registered voters are Democrats and 24% are Republicans, with 23% belonging to no party and the remainder belonging to third parties.

“We do still have Republicans,” Anne Rutherford said. “It’s unfair to keep them out.”

Anne Arundel County resident Justin Gallucci said Maryland’s districts are already gerrymandered and it would be unfair to further consolidate power with a new map that might elect eight Democrats.

“The kind of gerrymandering redistricting that some would be seeking to promote today is extremely undemocratic,” said David Hitchock, who spoke on behalf of the Maryland Young Republicans.

Moore and other Democrats are pushing for Maryland to redraw the maps amid a national partisan back-and-forth that started when President Donald Trump pressured Texas to draw more Republican-friendly districts.

Moore faces opposition from state Senate President Bill Ferguson, whose chamber would need to approve new maps. Ferguson argues it’s too politically and legally risky to redistrict.

Some Democrats who testified agreed with Ferguson’s position and said Democrats should work to defeat Republicans in elections, not through redrawing maps.

“Instead of getting down in the mud and wrestling with our political adversaries, let’s beat them at the polls,” Gary Hodge of Southern Maryland said.

Barbara Osborn Kreamer, a former Democratic member of the Harford County Council, said it’s an “outrage” that she’s represented in Congress by Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Harris. She said local Democrats are focused on defeating Republicans.

“We have been working very hard in the Democratic Party in Harford County to increase our performance,” said Kreamer, who supports the redistricting plan.

Other Democrats argue too much is at stake nationally to give up an opportunity to elect even one more Democrat to Congress. Trump can do more damage when he has a Republican-led Congress, they said.

“Maryland cannot stand idly by while our democracy gets toyed with by people who don’t believe the rules apply to them,” said Brandon Tucker, senior director of policy for the advocacy group Color of Change.

“When the rules change, Maryland cannot pretend we are playing the old game,” Sabrina Williams of Frederick said.

The members of the redistricting commission listened to the testimony without comment. They plan to hold two more online meetings for public input on Nov. 18 and Dec. 5.

U.S. Sen. Angela Alsobrooks, a Democrat who is the commission chair, said two more meetings would be likely in the first two weeks of December.

In addition to Alsobrooks, Moore appointed former Attorney General Brian Frosh, a Democrat, and Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss, a Republican, to the commission. Ferguson represents the Senate on the commission, and Del. C.T. Wilson, a Charles County Democrat, represents the House of Delegates.

This article has been updated to correct Barbara Osborn Kreamer’s position on redistricting.