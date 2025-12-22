Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced Monday that Christmas Eve will be a state holiday this year, shuttering offices and giving many workers the day off.

So if you desperately need to renew your driver’s license or buy a fishing license, it’s best to get that done on Tuesday.

Moore is also offering liberal leave for state workers for Friday, though offices will be open. That means some state employees will get a five-day weekend without burning any of their vacation time.

The Democratic governor said in a statement that making Christmas Eve a state holiday “is a small way to show our gratitude to Maryland’s dedicated public servants.”

Moore also declared Christmas Eve a state holiday in 2024, when it fell on a Tuesday.

In 2023, Moore’s first year in office, Christmas Eve fell on a Sunday.

President Donald Trump, a Republican, is closing federal offices on Wednesday and Friday this week.