Lawyers representing Kilmar Abrego Garcia will make a bid Friday for his immediate release from immigration detention, in the latest face-off between the Trump administration and immigrant rights advocates over the fate of the Salvadoran national and Beltsville resident .

The hearing in Maryland comes days after U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis pushed back on the federal government’s intention to deport Abrego Garcia “imminently” to Eswatini, a small country in southern Africa. After the federal government’s lawyers presented an email to Abrego Garcia’s lawyers notifying them that their client would be deported, Xinis said the threat of deportation without evidence of plans seemed like a “trick bag” to keep the 30-year-old detained.

“If you’re not prepared, then the evidence is none,” Xinis told two federal attorneys on Monday, before granting them 48 hours to gather evidence and witnesses who could testify that progress has been made to deport Abrego Garcia, which will be presented in court on Friday. Abrego Garcia’s lawyers are expected to argue for his immediate release and for him to remain in the U.S. until he can have a fair trial in immigration court.

Xinis will eventually rule whether or not the government’s evidence of imminent deportation plans is sufficient to keep Abrego Garcia detained.

Dozens of supporters rallied outside the federal courthouse Friday ahead of the hearing. The crowd was singing choir songs and holding signs that said, “Bring Kilmar home.”

“They said that Kilmar would never again walk a free man in the United States,” said Ama S. Frimpong, one of Abrego Garcia’s attorneys and the legal director for immigrant rights group CASA. “It happened once and we can make it happen again.”

Abrego Garcia has been caught in the middle of a national battle since he was wrongfully deported to El Salvador in March. He was imprisoned in the country’s notoriously brutal Terrorism Confinement Center, known as CECOT, for months, but was brought back to the United States in June to face two counts of felony smuggling charges.

He returned to Maryland after a federal judge in Tennessee released him from pretrial detention in August. Immigration and Customs Enforcement then re-detained him after he denied a plea deal that promised he would be deported to Costa Rica if he pleaded guilty to smuggling charges.

Since then, Department of Homeland Security officials have said Abrego Garcia would be removed to Uganda, but the agency later changed his potential destination to Eswatini.

On Thursday, the Department of Homeland Security notified Abrego Garcia that he would be deported to Ghana, according to Frimpong. The foreign minister of Ghana said on X that the country would not accept him.

In Tennessee, Abrego Garcia’s defense attorneys have asked a judge overseeing his criminal case to dismiss the charges on the grounds of vindictive prosecution.

Abrego Garcia’s attorneys wrote to the court Thursday that they have requested the government produce communications that may shed light on the decision to reopen the investigation against him. The human smuggling charges stem from a 2022 traffic stop in Tennessee that officials at the time declined to investigate further.

In response, acting U.S. Attorney Robert McGuire wrote that he received “no such communications from any source: the Department of Homeland Security, the White House, or anyone.”

Supporters gather outside of the Greenbelt Federal Courthouse on Friday. (Kaitlin Newman/The Banner)

Cori Alonso-Yoder, director of the Immigration Clinic at the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law, said that it is rare for a person to be criminally charged while awaiting deportation. Most immigration cases usually wait until a criminal trial is over before proceeding, she said.

“Nothing in this case is happening as per usual,” she said.