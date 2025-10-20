At-large Montgomery County Council member Gabe Albornoz has been nominated by County Executive Marc Elrich to return to his previous role as director of the county’s Department of Recreation, the pair announced in a press release Monday.

This follows Albornoz’s Thursday announcement that he intends to resign from the council on Dec. 1. Prior to his time on the council, he was director of the county’s recreation department from 2007 through 2018. The County Council will have to vote to confirm Elrich’s nomination.

“[Albornoz] helped build, expand and diversify our Recreation programs,” Elrich said in the press release.

Albornoz will replace the previous director, Robin Riley, who retired earlier this year.

“I am committed to continuing the work of the Department of Recreation to provide critical programming and support to all County residents that promotes their mental health and well-being,” Albornoz said in Monday’s press release.

A Montgomery County native, Albornoz, 49, was first elected to the 11-member council in 2018. He announced last month that he would not seek a third term in the 2026 election. In an interview with The Banner on Thursday, Albornoz declined to elaborate on his future career plans, but said an opportunity came along that he “couldn’t pass up.”

Albornoz was the council’s president in 2022, chairs the Health and Human Services Committee and serves on the Education and Culture Committee. His second four-year term would have ended in December 2026.

The council is currently accepting applications for candidates to hold Albornoz’s seat for the last year of his term. According to the county’s charter and code, a vacancy occurring on or after Dec. 1 in the year before an election is filled with an appointee. Had Albornoz set his resignation date for even one day prior, a special election would be required.

This is a developing story.