Candidates running for the Montgomery County Council in 2026 cannot apply to fill the at-large opening created by Gabe Albornoz, who announced Thursday that he will resign before his term ends.

This will “eliminate any unfair advantage,” Council President Kate Stewart said during a press briefing hours after Albornoz’s announcement.

The restriction affects nine people who have already filed to run in the June 23 primary election for an at-large spot on the 11-member council.

The council will choose an interim member who is “knowledgeable about budgetary, public policy and legislative work,” said Stewart.

Candidates must live in Montgomery County and be registered to vote as a Democrat, the same party registration held by Albornoz.

Albornoz announced Thursday that he will resign on Dec. 1 for another professional opportunity. His term would have ended in December 2026, along with the other 10 council members’.

According to the county’s charter and code, a vacancy occurring on or after Dec. 1 the year before the election is filled with an appointee. Had Albornoz set his resignation date for even one day prior, a special election would be required.

Applicants for the vacancy must submit a letter of interest and resume to the council’s clerk by 5 p.m. on Nov. 5. While initial interviews will be held in closed council sessions, the names and resumes of applicants selected for interviews will be made available to the public.

Finalist interviews will be held publicly and livestreamed during the council’s Dec. 2 meeting.

Stewart said Thursday that while nothing would legally prevent the appointee from later running for the full term, the council intends to select someone who does not want to run.

“We would hope that anyone who would put themselves forward and selected would abide by that promise,” Stewart said.

The council is tentatively slated to vote on the appointment on Dec. 9, the last regular council meeting of the year. Stewart described the one-year seat as a “caretaker” position.

“This budget cycle is going to be a very difficult one for us,” she said. “Someone who has knowledge of budgets, familiarity with our county government already will be very important.”

Albornoz declined to elaborate on his post-resignation plans, but said he will make an announcement on Monday.

Albornoz said that his advice to the person selected would be “it’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice.”