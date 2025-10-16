At-large Montgomery County Council member Gabe Albornoz is stepping down in December, he announced in a press release Thursday.

“I am proud of the work we have accomplished during my time at the Council – advancing meaningful policies and initiatives, expanding opportunities, and strengthening the systems that support the health and well-being of all residents across Montgomery County," Albornoz said in the release.

He will submit a letter of resignation on Dec. 1, according to the release.

A Montgomery County native, Albornoz, 49, was first elected to the 11-member council in 2018. He announced last month that he would not seek a third term in the 2026 election. Albornoz told The Banner at the time he’s enjoyed his time on the council but thinks “it’s time to transition to something else” and declined to elaborate on what that would be.

Albornoz was the council’s president in 2022, chairs the Health and Human Services Committee and serves on the Education and Culture Committee. His second four-year term would have ended in December 2026. Prior to his time on the council, he was director of the county’s recreation department from 2007 through 2018.

Due to the timing of Albornoz’s resignation, the county’s charter will require an appointment process to fill his seat for the next year instead of a special election. Council President Kate Stewart will outline the process at a press conference at the council office building in Rockville at 1 p.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story.