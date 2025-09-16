Montgomery County Councilmember Gabe Albornoz will not seek a third term in the 2026 election, making him the third at-large incumbent — out of four — who will not be returning to the council.

At-large Councilmembers Evan Glass and Will Jawando are both running in May’s Democratic primary for county executive. At-large Councilmember Laurie-Ann Sayles is running for reelection.

Albornoz, a Democrat, made his announcement Monday on Facebook. “It has been both humbling and deeply meaningful to represent this community as an elected official,” he wrote.

After a great deal of consideration, I have decided not to seek a third term on the County Council. Serving the county... Posted by Councilmember Gabe Albornoz on Monday, September 15, 2025

A Montgomery County native, Albornoz, 49, was first elected to the 11-member council in 2018. He said his proudest accomplishments include the council’s navigation of the COVID-19 pandemic, improvements to public health programs and the establishment of the county’s Office of Food Systems Resilience.

The former director of the county’s department of recreation, Albornoz told The Banner he’s enjoyed his time on the council but thinks “it’s time to transition to something else.”

He wasn’t ready to share what that might be, but Albornoz, a graduate of Bethesda’s Walt Whitman High School who lives in Kensington, said he wants to stay in public service.

Read More Poll: Why people love Montgomery County — and what they hate about it, too Sep 15, 2025

He served as the council’s president in 2022, chairs the Health and Human Services Committee and serves on the Education and Culture Committee. His second four-year term will end in December 2026.

Several Democrats have announced campaigns seeking one of the four at-large seats, including County Executive Marc Elrich, who is term-limited in his current job.

Other contenders include Fatmata Barrie, an attorney; Josie Caballero, an LGBTQ+ policy advocate and Navy veteran; Scott Goldberg, a real estate attorney and former Montgomery County Democratic Party chair; Jeremiah Pope, chief of staff for Del. Charlotte Crutchfield, a Democrat who represents District 19; Steve Solomon, a podcaster and radio producer; and Christa Tichy, a member of the Montgomery County Democratic Central Committee and master electrician.

No one has formally entered the Republican primary for an at-large seat. All 11 seats on the council are up for election.