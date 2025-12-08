Del. Jessica Feldmark is withdrawing from the Howard County executive race in 2026 and will instead seek reelection to the House of Delegates following a breast cancer diagnosis.

The Democratic lawmaker announced her decision “with a heavy heart” in a campaign email Monday. Feldmark said her prognosis is good and the cancer is considered curable. However, she said she expects the next several months to be difficult.

“While I’m terribly disappointed that this cancer diagnosis, with the course of treatment it requires, is causing me to end my campaign for County Executive, rest assured that cancer will not stop me from serving the people of Howard County,” she said in the email.

Feldmark first announced her candidacy in June for Howard County Executive Calvin Ball’s seat. Ball is term-limited and cannot seek reelection.

Feldmark’s withdrawal narrows the field for county executive to Del. Vanessa Atterbeary, council member Deb Jung and council member Liz Walsh. Howard County hasn’t elected a woman executive in nearly 40 years.

Feldmark said she is proud of the momentum her campaign built and grateful for the positive response she’s received from voters and community groups.

“I will continue fighting for the people of this community,” Feldmark said in the email. ”I will not let cancer win."

This article may be updated.