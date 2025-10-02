Maryland State Del. Vanessa Atterbeary is running for Howard County executive in 2026, making for an increasingly crowded primary race for Democrats in June.

Atterbeary is the fourth Democrat and second state lawmaker to launch a campaign for Calvin Ball’s post, joining Del. Jessica Feldmark and County Council members Liz Walsh and Deb Jung. Ball, also a Democrat, is term limited after voters elected him in 2018 and 2022.

Atterbeary’s announcement signals an opening in the House of Delegates race — and a chance for voters to elect the first Black woman to Howard County executive.

“It’s definitely time our offices reflect the diversity of the community,” Atterbeary said.

Formerly an assistant attorney general for the District of Columbia, Atterbeary joined the Maryland General Assembly in 2015, representing District 13, which includes parts of Columbia, Savage, Fulton and Clarksville. During that time, she has ascended to leadership positions on several committees, including Judiciary and Ways and Means.

“The things I’ve been able to champion and fight for in Annapolis, I want to come back and work on these issues in the county,” Atterbeary said.

The lawmaker, who grew up in Columbia and Clarksville, said she’s often in the community at soccer and football games, shopping at grocery stores and fueling up at gas stations. That’s given her a strong sense of what she believes residents care most about, from education to public safety to high-quality government services.

“I am a native Howard Countian through and through,” Atterbeary said. “I am a fighter. I do not back down when it comes to protecting what is important.”

As county executive, Atterbeary said, she would work closely with police to make sure families feel safe going to the mall, park or movie theater. She pointed to past work with Moms Demand Action, a group that advocates for gun-safety legislation.

Atterbeary also worries about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement showing up to community events to take individuals into custody.

“That’s something I would fight against,” Atterbeary said.

Howard County has faced pressure from federal immigration authorities in recent months. It’s one of the only Maryland jurisdictions with a law on the books explicitly prohibiting county employees from assisting with immigration enforcement.

ICE’s Baltimore field office met privately with Ball and members of the Howard County Council in the spring to discuss how the jurisdiction’s detention center handles detainers, which are requests from ICE to hold an individual after their scheduled release.

Education is also top of mind for Atterbeary, who is raising three children in Howard.

Declining enrollment and the disappearance of one-time funds resulted in a $103.8 million gap during Howard’s budget cycle in the spring. County leaders responded by boosting funding for schools — but not enough to close the gap entirely. The board of education later cut $11.3 million from the budget and eliminated 127 positions across the system.

Atterbeary said she’s committed to funding public schools, which are one of the reasons people move to Howard County. When Gov. Wes Moore proposed changes to the state’s education reform plan, known as the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, Atterbeary spoke against cutting extra funding for educating poor students.

“We have to make sure our schools continue to shine,” she said.

Atterbeary said she’s also fueled by a passion for families and children, who deserve an opportunity to succeed and feel safe, she said.

The candidate does not plan to use Howard’s Citizens’ Election Fund, which encourages candidates to rely on small, private donations, because of its limits related to unions. Candidates who use the fund see their donations matched with county dollars but are barred from accepting money from political action committees, corporations, businesses, labor organizations or political parties.

The deadline for Howard County executive candidates to file for the election is 9 p.m. Feb. 24.