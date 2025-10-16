County executive candidate Celeste Iroha announced she was dropping out of the race in an emotional video posted to Instagram on Thursday.

“As of right now, my health comes first,” said Iroha, 29. “I can’t take care of anything else at the moment if I’m not my best self.”

She said she filmed the video after learning she had a granuloma, a growth of inflammatory tissue, on her vocal cords.

“As you guys can tell, my voice has really changed,” she said hoarsely.

Iroha said she has had problems with her vocal cords since April, following a surgery.

She added that she might be moving from Montgomery County soon because of “how expensive everything is.” She said she is facing eviction.

The Silver Spring resident filed for candidacy in February. Iroha, a Democrat, campaigned on investing in schools, protecting the environment and preventing homelessness among other issues, according to her website.

In the video, Iroha said she was now supporting County Council Vice President Will Jawando for county executive. Jawando faces fellow council members Evan Glass and Andrew Friedson, along with Mithun Banerjee, in the June 2026 Democratic primary. Republican Shelly Skolnick has declared his candidacy.