Sorry to burst your bubble, but don’t expect wine to be sold in your local grocery store anytime soon. At least, don’t count on Baltimore’s liquor board to do so.

Gov. Wes Moore recently removed three of the four members of the Baltimore Board of Liquor License Commissioners, including longtime head Albert Matricciani Jr. He then appointed Donald L. Chambers Jr. and named Granville Templeton III as chairman. Our readers asked us what this move means and what could change — in short, likely not a whole lot.

The world of liquor law is obscure, maybe a little boring. Steve Fogleman, who served on the liquor board between 2007 and 2014, knew nothing about it before he was appointed. It’s as hyperlocal as it can get when it comes to politics, Fogleman said.

“You either love it or you hate it,” he said. “And I love it.”

Here’s what you need to know about the board.

What can the liquor board do?

It’s a common misconception, but the board cannot create laws, said Matt Achhammer, the board’s community liaison.

Their main role is to approve licenses for businesses, including restaurants, taverns and liquor stores, as dictated by law. They also decide whether a business has violated rules or acted against the best interests of a community. If the board finds a violation, they may issue a fine, suspension or revocation.

The board also gives residents some power. Memorandums of understanding, or MOUs, between neighborhood associations and businesses have become more common. These agreements can dictate businesses’ hours and impose other requirements, like a cleaning of the premises. The process can get messy, though.

Who are the commissioners?

The board consists of three commissioners and one alternate.

Chambers worked in the federal government for more than 20 years, holding various positions within the Department of Treasury. Templeton was originally appointed to the board in July 2023.

“Under my leadership, the BLLC will build on the reform efforts that have made the Agency into one of the top performing organizations within Baltimore City,” Templeton said in a statement.

Fogleman, who is now a lawyer representing liquor businesses, credited Matricciani for striking a balance between protecting the community and helping businesses navigate city government.

In a hearing on Thursday, where Templeton was formally sworn into the board, the new chair indicated he’s not looking to drastically change how things get done.

The governor’s appointments office is working to fill the two seats left open by the removal of Edward L. Reisinger and alternate Harvey Jones, according to a statement Wednesday from David Turner, communications director and senior adviser for Moore.

What does this mean for the prospect of selling beer and wine in grocery stores?

Nothing.

That’s a decision that would be made by state lawmakers in Annapolis, who have been reluctant to touch the issue — even though Moore has offered his support. It has become something of a third rail in Maryland politics with various segments of the business world and alcohol industry pitted against each other. Polling has shown broad support for beer and wine sales in grocery stores, typically with more than two-thirds of respondents in favor.

Are there concerns about the liquor board?

A scathing 2013 audit revealed gaps in enforcement, transparency and accountability when it came to liquor laws, said Denice Ko, deputy director for Community Law Center. The center often represents neighborhood associations in disputes with businesses, frequently appearing during renewal hearings for liquor licenses.

In an emailed statement earlier this week, Achhammer said the board has come a long way since 2013. He praised Matricciani for his reforms, saying he “transformed the agency into the high performing and reliable organization that it is today.”

Ko said the process under Matricciani was very efficient, adding that he implemented a lot of changes following the audit. But she’s wary, she said, as she doesn’t know yet what the new board will look like.

City agencies and the board can feel a lot of empathy for businesses due to their role in the economy, Ko said. “Community members have invested, I would say, a lot more as they live there,” she said.

There are public hearings about every two weeks that residents can attend and testify in support or against businesses. The hearing schedules can be found on the board’s website.

Why does the governor pick the city’s liquor board?

Historically, the governor was the one who appointed the members of the liquor board in Baltimore. A 2016 change in law gave the authority to the mayor during the administration of Gov. Larry Hogan. Legislators amended the law again last year, giving the governor authority to appoint and remove board commissioners.

The governor also appoints the liquor board members of Calvert County, with the consent of the state Senate, Talbot County and Washington County.

In other parts of Maryland, including Charles, Queen Anne’s, Howard, Carroll and Baltimore counties, local officials choose their liquor board commissioners.

Banner reporters Pamela Wood and Christina Tkacik contributed to this article.