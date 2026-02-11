Annapolis Mayor Jared Littmann acknowledged to a community group on Tuesday night that he is concerned about the appearance of firing the city’s second Black police chief during Black History Month, but felt it was important to make a change.

“I hate the optics,” Littmann said. “It’s awful.”

Littmann said the decision to remove Jackson happened over roughly three weeks. The mayor said he had multiple conversations with then-Chief Ed Jackson and thought he would agree to resign.

“We discussed options. He chose not to resign,” Littmann said. “I wanted to be able to celebrate his police work.”

Littmann stressed that he could not offer specifics as to why he decided to fire Jackson. He acknowledged that his answers were going to be disappointing or unsatisfying.

The mayor faced sharp and pointed questions about his decision at the monthly Caucus of African American Leaders meeting, held at the Wiley H. Bates Legacy Center. The meeting was standing room only, with people crowded together to listen and ask questions.

Littman said that while he’d like to say more, it’s more important ”to show continued respect for Jackson and respect the private conversations that we’ve had, to respect the confidentiality of legal issues, litigation and personnel matters.”

Jackson was fired on Feb. 2. The mayor provided few details about the decision, but said the two had “differing approaches” to management. Littman said he admired much of what Jackson accomplished as chief, but “felt like it was time for a change” and wanted someone to help modernize the department.

Littmann faced about a dozen questions, and some extended back and forth over the course of an hour.

The union that represents the Annapolis Police Department, UFCW Local 400, celebrated the news of Jackson’s removal. Littman tapped Amy Miguez, a 25-year veteran of the Police Department, to serve as acting police chief.

“We welcome the change in leadership and look forward to working with Acting Chief Miguez to restore trust and confidence in the department,” a union spokesperson said in an email.

Attendees ask questions of Littmann during the meeting. The topic of conversation was largely about Littman’s recent firing of Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

Some questions at Tuesday night’s meeting were focused on the union, and whether Littmann made an agreement with labor to remove Jackson. Littmann, who was endorsed by the police union, said the decision was made with “zero influence” from the local.

The Capital Gazette reported that Jackson said he was fired after refusing to settle a lawsuit that Littmann wanted to settle. Jackson was not at Tuesday’s caucus meeting.