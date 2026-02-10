A group of Buddhist monks, whose monthslong walk took them 2,300 miles from Texas to Washington, D.C., are extending their peaceful journey to Maryland’s capital Thursday.

According to the group’s website, the monks and their supporters will begin walking in Annapolis at 9 a.m. from Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

“We warmly welcome all who wish to be part of these final, sacred moments of our journey,” a message on the group’s website said.

After gathering at the stadium, the monks will travel down Taylor Avenue, make a right on Rowe Boulevard and walk to the Maryland State House, said Logan Rips, a spokesperson for Annapolis Mayor Jared Littmann.

The monks will hold a “peace gathering” on the State House steps from 10 to 10:45 a.m., the group’s website said.

Rips said Annapolis Police and Maryland Capitol Police will block intersections and close roads to ensure the monks’ safe passage.

“No crowd will be permitted to walk with them. The crowd will have to stay on the side to just watch,” Rips said, suggesting observers watch from Bladen Street because of the proximity of two parking garages.

Littmann, a Democrat who recently assumed office, said in a statement that the city is “honored to welcome the participants of the Walk for Peace.”

“Their dedication and endurance in spreading their message of peace and nonviolence is an inspiration to us all,” Littmann said. “I look forward to greeting them in person at the State House on Thursday to honor their long journey.”

The monks’ trek, which they say is simply to spread a message of peace amid times of deep division, has drawn crowds from its beginning in Fort Worth, Texas and across much of the American South. Millions have followed the group’s progress online via social media.

After two days in Washington, the group plans to move on to Maryland Thursday.

Some local leaders and activists are planning to participate.

Carl Snowden, convener of the Caucus of African American Leaders of Anne Arundel County, will be among them. He told The Banner he’s “proud to see a group of people marching who are trying to make peace in the world a reality.”

Snowden believes peace is front of mind for many because of conflict abroad and in the United States.

“Right now, America is at a crossroads. That crossroads is represented by racial conflict and social injustice,” Snowden said. “And how the country responds to these two issues will determine whether peace is the norm or an aberration.”

Nearly 3,500 people packed American University’s Bender Arena for the monks’ first public stop in Washington.

The monks also stopped at the Washington National Cathedral on Tuesday afternoon and were expected to appear at the Lincoln Memorial on Wednesday.

The monks’ leader, the Venerable Bhikkhu Pannakara, said he hoped their message would last, the Associated Press reported.

“My hope is, when this walk ends, the people we met will continue practicing mindfulness and find peace,” Pannakara said.

The group’s website said it will depart for their walk back to Fort Worth at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.