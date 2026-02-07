Anne Arundel County Police arrested a Baltimore man for attempted rape Thursday evening after he allegedly assaulted a woman taking out the trash at a Glen Burnie public housing complex.

Allen Michael McFadden, 34, is being charged with attempted rape, first and second degree assault and attempted kidnapping. He is being held without bond and does not have an attorney listed on online court records.

Officers responded to the area around Whitmore Court and Loyd Lane, the Heritage Overlook housing complex, at about 8:45 p.m. for reports of an assault. Their preliminary investigation found a woman was sitting in her car, getting ready to throw trash in a nearby dumpster, when a man tried to pull her out of the car and move her into his vehicle. The woman screamed for help and drove off as the man followed her, police said.

Responding officers found a car matching the description behind a nearby Lowe’s store. Police said they tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the man continued driving onto Juneberry Way, then fled on foot. Officers found him hiding behind a dumpster, police said.

People with information can contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.