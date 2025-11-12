Across the country, Republicans are trying to deny the people their right to be heard in competitive elections by manipulating the maps. When politicians rewrite the law and empower themselves to choose their own voters, they trample on sacred democratic traditions and deny the people their rights as citizens.

These redistricting efforts reek of desperation. As evidenced by last Tuesday’s elections, Republicans are quickly discovering that giving tax breaks to the wealthy while simultaneously ignoring Americans’ struggle to afford a decent life is a losing proposition.

Now they are trying to rig the game. Texas, Missouri, North Carolina and Ohio have all drawn new congressional maps that could net the GOP nine new seats in the House of Representatives in 2026, and more GOP states may follow.

Gerrymandering is symptomatic of democracy in crisis and contributes to political dysfunction. Yet, the die is cast, and a redistricting war is already underway across the country that will determine who holds the next Congress. Even with California’s passage of a counter-redistricting, Democrats are still at a net loss of four seats, and in a narrowly divided Congress, that can make all the difference.

In the face of this threat, state Senate President Bill Ferguson’s insistence that Maryland not participate in the redistricting war puts him at odds not only with Gov. Moore and the Maryland House of Delegates, but also with the interests of his constituents.

As we enter Week 7 of the government shutdown, Maryland is in a state of emergency. Our economy, which includes 220,000 federal workers, has been rocked by furloughs, resulting in $700,000 a day in lost revenue to the state and mounting bills for workers with no promise of back pay. Now, a cruel and unprecedented suspension of SNAP benefits has left 680,000 Marylanders, including 270,000 children, without the food assistance they need.

If Republicans are allowed to swindle themselves another House majority in 2026, Marylanders will continue to suffer under their regressive agenda. If that happens, leaders like Bill Ferguson, who failed to act and fight, will share the blame.

Sean Gordon, Baltimore

The Baltimore Banner publishes letters to the editor, exclusive to our publication, of no more than 350 words. Letters can be submitted for consideration to letters@thebaltimorebanner.com.