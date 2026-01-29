Montgomery County students will miss a full week of school because of the winter storm.

District officials announced that campuses will remain closed Friday as crews still need to clear more ice and snow so that students can walk or drive to school safely.

As of Thursday afternoon, district staff said that just 30% of school parking lots and bus loops had been fully cleared.

“This work is done by contractors who also support clearing of county, state and private roads,” officials said in a news release.

Some of the district’s child care programs may be open, but district officials urged families to check with their individual providers.

The district’s roughly 156,500 students have been stuck at home since Monday after snow walloped the county. Temperatures have remained below freezing, which complicated cleanup efforts.

District leaders also anticipate a two-hour delay on Monday. They’ll announce an official decision after 4 p.m. on Sunday.

“This could change depending on county and state crews continuing to clear roads and students having safe walking routes to school,” staff said.

The extended closure raise questions about how the district will make up for lost learning time.

“Our priority at this point is to open the schools safely,” district spokeswoman Liliana López said. “We’ll let the community know about next steps as soon as we can.”

Weekend activities, including Saturday School and athletic events, are also canceled this weekend.

“Please avoid visiting school campuses,” officials said.

Some campuses will, however, be open for families to pick up free meals. Between noon and 2 p.m. Friday, families can receive up to three days worth of food at the following schools: