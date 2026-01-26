Somewhere at the intersection of creative and cringe lies Superintendent Thomas Taylor’s music video announcing a snow day for Montgomery County schools.

Forget simple infographics posted to social media, text alerts and automated phone calls. Taylor – who dubbed himself Super Snowy/Doctor T for times like these – has made a tradition of recording songs to declare school closures.

In his most recent snow-day single, Taylor raps about checking the forecast, monitoring Instagram comments and conferring with his transportation director before making the final call to close campuses on Tuesday.

“I’m weighing every angle, trying hard to be fair. But the storm hit heavy – snow thick everywhere,” he says. “Call up the ops team to help me decide. Upcounty lookin’ icy, like a slip n’ slide.”

More than 41,700 people have so far clicked on the video on YouTube and about 7,500 liked it on Instagram, where 250 people left comments — many of them positive. Facebook blew up, too.

“Omg this is genius,” said one commenter.

“This can’t be what this district utilizes their budget for,” wrote another.

Taylor knows decisions about snow days are fraught. Inevitably, some parents get angry when district leaders preemptively close schools. Others grouse that they take too long to decide.

The superintendent issued a districtwide apology last month, saying he was sorry to inconvenience families with a two-hour delay because of wintry weather.

So Taylor seems eager to have some fun with it when the decision looks clear. Snowfall in the district ranged from 5 inches Downcounty to closer to 10 inches in the Upcounty. Freezing temperatures assured that the snow and ice wouldn’t melt quickly.

“Supes don’t sleep when there’s ice on the street,” Taylor raps.

Last year’s song was a snow-themed rendition of “Don’t Worry Be Happy.” But the 2026 version is a return to the rap persona he rolled out as a Virginia superintendent two years ago.

Multimedia services staffers spent a few hours filming the 1:52-minute video at the district’s warehouse and another chunk of time collaborating on lyrics, district officials said. The team leaned into the goofiness.

“Snow days, although they’re a lot of work, it’s a lot of fun for the kids. And so why not make it a fun video announcement?” district spokesman Chris Cram said.

In full transparency, Cram said, he spent about $20 on flashing light for a scene in the music video.

Terry McClung, operations manager for the multimedia team, said he wanted to “raise the bar” this year after the previous snow day video.

He hopes the songs remind kids that school can be fun. And his staff enjoys it too, he said.

“The little bit of time that they spent doing this, I feel like is a little bit of a creative reward for all the many hours we spend doing board meetings,” McClung said.

It’s unclear if Montgomery County schools will reopen Wednesday or if the extreme cold will extend Tuesday’s day-off into more of a snow week.

Are there more music videos prepped, just in case?

“I’m going to remain quiet on that point,” Cram said.