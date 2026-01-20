Montgomery County Police and community groups are offering up several thousand dollars for information about who scrawled the Islamophobic and anti-Palestinian graffiti at Walt Whitman High School last week.
Surveillance footage shows several people running away from the campus building toward the football field at around 2:30 a.m. Friday, police said. They’ve shared no other description about the suspects.
The Victims’ Rights Foundation, a local nonprofit, donated $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the graffiti. The Washington, D.C.-based Muslim Public Affairs Council added in another $3,000.
They urged those with information to report through Crime Solvers of Montgomery County or by calling 866-411-8477.
The incident left families in Bethesda, along with those in the broader Muslim community, rattled.
“This profoundly offensive, threatening, anti-Palestinian, and Islamophobic hate speech is completely unacceptable, hurtful, and will not be tolerated at Walt Whitman High School or any school in Montgomery County,” Principal Gregory Miller wrote in a message to families.
It was broadly condemned by county leadership and leaders of an array of Muslim and Jewish organizations.
