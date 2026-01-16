Graffiti targeting Muslims and Palestinians was scrawled on Walt Whitman High School, igniting fear and anger on campus and in the broader community.

School officials on Friday morning discovered the words “F*** Muslims, Nuke Palestine,” along with a Star of David, on the outer wall of the building.

“This profoundly offensive, threatening, anti-Palestinian, and Islamophobic hate speech is completely unacceptable, hurtful, and will not be tolerated at Walt Whitman High School or any school in Montgomery County,” Principal Gregory Miller wrote in a message to families.

Maintenance workers are removing the graffiti and the Montgomery County Police Department is investigating the incident. Miller said that counselors are available to students who need help processing the incident.

School administrators said they will review security camera footage to assist in the investigation. If the graffiti was left by a student, Miller pledged consequences.

The district’s code of conduct prohibits “using language or displaying images or symbols that promote hate.” It can lead to suspension or expulsion.

“Incidents rooted in hate and bias contradict who we are and who we strive to be,” he wrote.

The Maryland office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, along with the Montgomery County Muslim Council also condemned the graffiti, and offered support to Whitman families.

“Our schools must be places of learning, not fear,” said Asif Husain, Montgomery County Muslim Council president. “No child should be intimidated or made to feel unsafe because of their faith or identity.”

Montgomery County Public School officials have pledged to investigate all allegations of hate-bias that occur on school property.

This is a developing story.