Montgomery County Public Schools announced Sunday afternoon that they will close schools Tuesday due to the snowstorm.

County government offices, including the courts, will be closed on Monday, officials announced Sunday.

The school district had previously cancelled all Sunday activities and students have Monday off so teachers can work on end-of-term grading and planning.

School officials will announce whether schools will close on Wednesday at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

In addition to the school closure Tuesday, all childcare programs, field trips, athletic programs and communities activities planned for school facilities are also cancelled.

Information about grading deadlines and grade reporting will be shared later this week, MCPS reported.