Montgomery County schools Superintendent Thomas Taylor apologized for inconveniencing families after he chose to delay campus openings on Tuesday because of wintry weather.

Much of the county faced only cold rain that morning, frustrating parents who had to finagle work schedules, transportation and child care with little notice.

“Making the call to delay or close sometimes means that we are working with late or imperfect information,” Taylor wrote in a Tuesday night email to families. “I am writing to let you know that we take this seriously and that I would like to apologize for today’s disruptions and many inconveniences.”

On Facebook, parents and others vented about the decision, but some supported it.

“Great job delaying due to rain. You are an embarrassment. Prioritize kids learning,” one person posted.

Another wrote that he appreciated the caution: “It’s hard to predict exactly how one area will be in respect of another. You know what they say: Better safe than sorry.”

The superintendent pointed to the forecast, which included a high probability of a “wintry mix, including freezing rain, and a bit of snow.” Safety, he said, is always at the forefront of his decision-making.

The district serves children from across hundreds of square miles, with students and staff traversing wide swaths of Montgomery County.

“In our area, even small amounts of ice and snow can make early-morning travel dangerous. Many of our employees commute from across the region, including areas where conditions may differ significantly from those in central Montgomery County,” Taylor wrote.

Some parents faced canceled child care, which upended their days.

Taylor acknowledged in his email that the district canceled child care services for some families, a decision he said was “made in error.”

“Going forward, we will work to be clearer about any deviation from our usual operating practices, strive to make decisions earlier when possible, and communicate more directly when something changes from what you typically expect,” he said.

Who decides to cancel or delay school?

Officials monitor forecasts and road conditions in coordination with county agencies and neighboring school districts. They rely on data from the National Weather Service, along with reports from district staff who are out in the field.

They assess the roads and sidewalks that students take to get to school, along with the campus buildings themselves. They analyze campus temperatures while monitoring for power outages and flooding. They take stock of the bus fleet, too.

The superintendent makes the final call. His decision must be made based on safety districtwide, not weather conditions in individual neighborhoods.

Barring an emergency, the decision is supposed to be announced by 5 a.m.