As many continue to dig out of snow and ice from last weekend’s storm, some Maryland schools remain closed.

The National Weather Service issued the third cold weather advisory this week Wednesday, and forecasters are monitoring the development of another storm.

As the weather remain frigid and some roads are still icy, here are the K-12 schools, colleges and universities that remain closed, delayed or have switched to virtual learning.

K-12 school closures and delays

Anne Arundel County Public Schools will be virtual Thursday and Friday. | Read the alert.

Baltimore County Public Schools will be virtual on Thursday and Friday. | Read the alert.

Caroline County Public Schools will be closed Thursday, but its offices will open at 10 a.m. | Read the alert.

Carroll County Public Schools will be closed Thursday. | Read the alert.

Cecil County Public Schools will be virtual on Thursday and Friday. | Read the alert.

Frederick County Public Schools will be closed Thursday. Its offices will open two hours late. | Read the alert.

Harford County Public Schools will be closed Thursday and Friday. | Read the alert.

Howard County Public Schools will be closed Thursday. | Read the alert.

Kent County Public Schools will be virtual on Thursday and Friday. | Read the alert.

Montgomery County Public Schools will be closed Thursday. | Read the alert.

Prince George’s County Public Schools will be closed Thursday and Friday. | Read the alert.

Queen Anne’s County Public Schools will be closed Thursday. | Read the alert.

Somerset County Public Schools will open two hours late Thursday. | Read the alert.

Wicomico County Public Schools will open 90 minutes late Thursday. | Read the alert.

Colleges and universities

College of Southern Maryland will be closed Thursday, and all classes will be virtual. | Read the alert.

Morgan State University will be closed Thursday and Friday, conducting classes remotely. | Read the alert.

University of Maryland, College Park will be closed Thursday and Friday. | Read the alert.

University of Maryland Eastern Shore will be virtual this week. | Read the alert.