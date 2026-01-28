We are not getting a break from frigid cold, Baltimore, and another storm could be on our way.

Freezing temperatures

Temperatures will stay below freezing through early next week, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service issued a third cold weather advisory for Wednesday evening, when wind chills will be as low as -8. Thursday and Friday will see highs in the 20s and lows of 8.

A possible bomb cyclone

Another storm is developing in the Atlantic Ocean, a nor’easter that could bring heavy snow and strong winds to the East Coast this weekend.

Some forecasters say the East Coast could be facing a “bomb cyclone,” which occurs when a low-pressure system intensifies quickly. Bomb cyclones can cause coastal flooding due to heavy precipitation and high winds.

But it’s too early to tell the exact track of the storm, said Jeremy Geiger, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Baltimore/Washington office. As the storm approaches, forecasters will get a better picture on Thursday on how strong it will be and the expected path.

“One thing we definitely agree on is that there will be probably a strong coastal system somewhere,” Geiger said. “The question is, will it be close enough to the coast to bring snow to the Baltimore area?”

Warming centers

Places across Baltimore will operate as warming centers amid the prolonged cold.

Here are some warming centers in Baltimore that are open from Monday to Friday: