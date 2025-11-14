Centennial Lane Elementary schoolers are staying put next year, but the Howard County Board of Education delayed a decision on how to address overcrowding at Bryant Woods Elementary at a marathon redistricting work session Thursday night.

The Board of Education moved swiftly to decide to not shuffle Centennial Lane students for the coming school year. In a 5-2 vote, only School Board Chair Jolene Mosley and member Antonia Watts voted against the decision.

The decision comes after months of advocacy from Centennial Lane families, who say their school doesn’t feel overcrowded.

In the case of Bryant Woods, which is at 124% of the building’s capacity, the school board approved two preliminary plans but needs more time to work through them and allow the public to provide feedback.

The board will consider a plan known as Concept IV that would move 122 kids out of Bryant Woods, as well as a tweaked version that would move children in four communities from Harpers Choice Middle School to Wilde Lake Middle School.

A final public hearing for only the four communities is now scheduled for Thursday. The board is also expected to hold a work session and take a straw vote that day.

The board is now slated to take a final redistricting vote on Dec. 4, two weeks later than planned.

“I want this to be done, too. … I am exhausted with redistricting,” Watts said. “I just want us to make sure that, like we have left no stone unturned. It [a plan] is not going to be perfect, but could it be better? I don’t know the answer to that question.”