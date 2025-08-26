How are Maryland students doing in class? Politics, a pandemic and the introduction of AI have fundamentally changed what learning looks like over the past five years.

Despite those disruptions, Maryland students continue to improve. According to a Banner analysis of proficiency rates, nearly every grade made improvements in math, reading and science on the statewide Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program, or MCAP.

Wondering if your school improved its standing? Or which schools have made particularly large gains in recent years? With our searchable tables, you can explore MCAP scores for your local school — or any school in Maryland.

Use each table’s search function to find a school’s results on English Language Arts and Mathematics assessments across elementary, middle and high schools. Just type in a name or school system to filter the results.

English Language Arts (all schools) Source: Maryland State Department of Education • Sahana Jayaraman and Allan James Vestal/The Banner

Mathematics (all schools) Source: Maryland State Department of Education • Sahana Jayaraman and Allan James Vestal/The Banner

About this data: The Banner analyzed the latest data on MCAP test scores released by the Maryland State Department of Education.

Due to the department’s safeguards against identifying individual students, actual school proficiency scores that fall below 5% or above 95% are reported at those thresholds.

For schools that offer more than one educational level — like K-8 schools, which teach elementary and middle schoolers — The Banner calculated separate proficiency scores for each tier. That analysis excluded schools that were missing tested or proficiency counts at any individual grade level.

Some middle school math scores include algebra and geometry assessments.