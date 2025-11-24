Three months after the Trump administration reassigned the U.S. Naval Academy’s first woman superintendent, another top leader of the Annapolis military college has been removed.

Capt. Gilbert Clark Jr., the commandant of midshipmen at the military academy, was “relieved from his duties” just six months after starting his role, the academy announced Monday.

Clark, a 1998 graduate of the academy, was dismissed by the academy’s superintendent, Lt. Gen. Michael Borgschulte, due to “a loss of confidence in his ability to effectively lead the Brigade of Midshipmen.”

The role of the commandant is to oversee day-to-day operations at the military academy. It is akin to a dean of students or provost role at a civilian institution.

“Leadership positions require senior leaders to maintain the highest standards of responsibility as they play a key role in shaping good order and discipline,” said Ashley Hockycko, a spokesperson for the academy. “When an immediate superior loses confidence in an officer’s ability to effectively lead in a position of authority, it is their obligation to relieve the subordinate leader of their duties.”

Capt. Austin Jackson, a Navy SEAL and former troop commander for SEAL Team 6, will serve as interim commandant. He previously served as the deputy commandant under Clark.

This is the latest leadership shake-up at the Annapolis academy.

Vice Adm. Yvette Davids, the first woman superintendent at the academy, was reassigned in the summer. She and Clark only overlapped for a month at the academy. She is one of several high-ranking women officers who have been fired or moved out of high-visibility jobs under Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s leadership.

