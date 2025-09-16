An ex-midshipman from Indiana has been charged with making a threat across state lines related to the lockdown last week at the U.S. Naval Academy.

Jackson Fleming, 23, of Chesterton, Indiana, was arrested on suspicion of sending an online threat through a social media app concerning the Naval Academy, the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Northern District of Indiana announced Tuesday.

Federal court records in Indiana show Jackson Elliot Fleming, formerly of the Class of 2025, faces a single count of making an interstate threat. He was arrested Friday, and is scheduled for a detention hearing next week.

The threat against the Naval Academy set off panic and confusion and resulted in a midshipman mistakenly engaging a law enforcement officer and being shot and wounded. Online social media chatter suggested a shooter on the academy’s Annapolis campus was posing as law enforcement.

There was no active shooter, a Navy spokesman said.

Jonathan Bedi, an attorney for Fleming, said his client is a young man who recently graduated from college and planned to attend law school.

“We intend to fight these charges in court vigorously,” Bedi wrote in an email. “No one, including Jack, should be judged by a mere accusation from the government. We are prepared to mount the strongest possible defense, and I am confident that when the complete facts emerge, Jack will be vindicated.”

The scare at the Naval Academy came Thursday evening, one day after right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk was fatally shot at a college in Utah. Colleges around the country reported threats to their campuses last week, and the presiding officers of Maryland’s General Assembly were also targeted by bomb threats.

In Annapolis that day, shortly before 5:30 p.m., military and local police responded to reports of an active shooter in the Yard. Officers locked down the campus and began checking rooms in the huge dormitory of Bancroft Hall.

As the rumor spread that the shooter could be dressed as law enforcement, a Navy police officer encountered a midshipman who hit him in the head with the butt of a parade rifle. Firearms are not allowed in the dorm. Officials believe the midshipman mistook the officer as a threat, according to a law enforcement source with knowledge of the incident. The source was not authorized to speak publicly.

The police officer shot the midshipman around the upper arm and shoulder area, the law enforcement source said. Maryland State Police helicopters flew the officer and the midshipmen to hospitals for treatment. Both were treated and released.

In a message to the brigade later, Capt. David Forman, deputy commandant of midshipmen, confirmed the account, writing that academy officials believe the midshipman mistook a law enforcement officer as a threat and was injured upon engaging the officer.

This article may be updated.