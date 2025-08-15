Lt. Gen. Michael Borgschulte assumed command of the U.S. Naval Academy on Friday, becoming the first Marine to serve as superintendent in the military college’s 180-year history.

Borgshulte relieved Vice Adm. Yvette Davids, the academy’s first female leader, at a change of command ceremony at Dahlgren Hall on the Annapolis campus known as the Yard. The 1991 academy graduate becomes its 66th superintendent.

“We will cultivate a warrior ethos — an unshakeable belief in our ability to fight and win, because victory in combat begins well before any shot is fired. It starts here,” Borgschulte told a gathering of dignitaries.

Borgschulte said he was deeply humbled to stand before so many military leaders, and referring to the academy, he stressed that his goal was “not to change its course but to strengthen it.”

Davids received a lengthy standing ovation before and after her remarks. She tapped her heart and nodded in appreciation, then delivered a spirited speech in which she ticked off some of the academy’s accomplishments and singled out members of her staff, alumni and others for praise.

She called her 19-month tenure as superintendent “the privilege and adventure of a lifetime.”

And with a laugh, she praised her public affairs office: “What energy and creativity you have, I have never had such an exciting Instagram.”

Vice Admiral Yvette Davids, the Naval Academy’s first female leader, poses for photos on Friday. (Jess Nocera/The Baltimore Banner)

After both Borgschulte and Davids read their orders marking the change in command, they hugged and later high-fived.

“I can’t think of a finer Marine to take the lead of USNA,” she said of Borgschulte. “Congratulations, shipmate.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced without explanation last month that he was reassigning Davids to the Pentagon. Davids, who is also the first Hispanic person to hold the job, has led the academy since January 2024.

The changes comes amid the Trump administration’s war on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, though Navy Secretary John Phelan on Friday praised Davids and said her reassignment was “not a statement about anything other than readiness.”

Phelan called her a “natural fit” for her new assignment, deputy chief of naval operations for operations, plans, strategy, and warfighting development.

“She is best-equipped to guide our Navy through the challenges of the next decade,” Phelan said.

Marine Lt. Gen. Michael Borgschulte, second from left, poses for photos with Greg Price, left, and Don Chipman. The three were roommates in flight school in Pensacola, Florida. Next them are Borgschulte’s family, from right: Torben, 13, Borgschulte’s wife, Gitte, and Ryker, 16. (Jess Nocera/The Baltimore Banner)

The Navy secretary also noted the historic nature of Friday’s ceremony: “For the first time in its history, the mantle of leadership is being transferred from a sailor to a Marine.”

The line was met with loud applause.

At the end of the ceremony, Borgschulte and Davids received guests on Dahlgren Hall’s second floor. Two of Borgschulte’s roommates from their days in Navy flight school in Pensacola, Florida, flew in for the event.

“I bought my ticket on Monday. I couldn’t miss this,” retired Marine Col. Don Chipman said.

Davids received guests along with her husband, retired Rear Adm. Keith Davids. During her speech, Davids took a moment to recognize her husband, saying, “The world is ours to explore and I’m crazy about you.” Also in the audience were their twin sons, Kai and Kiernan, and Yvette Davids’ mother and sister.

Borgschulte was joined by his wife, Gitte, sons Ryker, 16, and Torben, 13, and his sister and nephew.

Davids served as superintendent for less than two years, which is unusual. By law, the superintendent of a service academy usually retires after serving in the position. The law does, however, allow for the possibility of the superintendent moving to a different role, at the discretion of the secretary of defense.

A native of Springfield, Missouri, Borgschulte previously served as deputy commandant for manpower and reserve affairs in Quantico, Virginia. Before that, Borgschulte, a helicopter pilot, was the commanding general of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego.

He overlapped at Annapolis with Davids, who graduated from the academy in 1989. Back rows on either side of the aisle were reserved for alumni of Davids’ and Borgschulte‘s graduating classes.

Recalling their time together in leadership training, Borgschulte said to Davids, “Who would have thought we’d be standing up here sharing a stage today as the superintendents of the Naval Academy?”

He thanked Davids for graciously welcoming him and his family back to Annapolis.

Davids became wistful at times, recalling how she and her husband attended a ring dance in Dahlgren Hall decades ago.

She closed her remarks by saying, “So, for the third time in my life, I leave our United States Naval Academy even more confident in our next generation of naval leaders and even more honored to continue to serve.”

Then she asked for the audience’s help — “You know this is coming.”

“All right, you ready?” she asked, as the crowd joined in. “Go Navy! Beat Army! Thank you, all.”