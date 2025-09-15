As summer turns into autumn, make sure to get acquainted with the sky, Baltimore.

The next few months will provide ample opportunities for skywatching and stargazing, featuring supermoons and meteor showers.

The autumnal equinox, known as the official beginning of fall, is on Sept. 22. But for meteorologists, fall started on Sept. 1, said Christian Ready, associate teaching professor of astronomy at Towson University.

While climate change has prolonged the warmer months, this time of year the weather gets cooler and less humid — ideal conditions for stargazing, she said. Water in the atmosphere scatters starlight, so when conditions are dry, the starlight can come through without a lot of interference.

Here are some days to put in your calendar and go stare at the sky.

Oct. 6 - Harvest Moon and Draconids meteor shower

Supermoons aren’t a big deal for astronomers, Ready said, but people tend to get pumped when the moon is a little bigger and brighter.

Read More Maryland saw the northern lights — and they were glorious Oct 11, 2024

If you missed the full corn moon earlier this month, fear not: the first of three supermoons of the fall will light up the sky close to midnight on Oct. 6, known as the Harvest Moon. The other supermoons are on Nov. 5 and Dec. 4.

You could also check the Draconids meteor shower, which is active Oct. 6-10. In most years, it produces only a handful of meteors per hour, but once in a while, it spews hundreds, according to Earth Sky. Unlike most meteor showers, Draconids are more likely to fly in the early evening hours.

Oct. 21-22: Orionid meteor shower

The Orionid shower is active for several weeks, but it will likely peak on Oct. 21 and 22, Ready said. Meteors usually come from comets swinging by the sun, leaving a dusty mess in their wake and forming huge tails, Ready said. The particles of dust we see as the Orionid shower were once from Halley’s Comet, which last orbited the sun in 1986.

Ready, who is also the director of the university’s planetarium, said people should look forward to the Orionid meteor shower, which produces an average of 15 meteors every hour from the Orion constellation.

The best time to see these showers is anytime after midnight and before dawn.

Nov. 17-18: Leonid meteor shower

Ready also recommended the Leonid meteor shower, which is expected to peak around Nov. 17. The shower produces fast-moving meteors that appear to stream from the constellation Leo, according to NASA. Under ideal conditions, you could see 10 to 15 meteors per hour.

The best time to see these meteors is anytime after midnight and before dawn.

Dec. 13-14: Geminid meteor shower

The predicted peak for the Geminid shower is Dec. 14, and it could be a true show with as many as 120 meteors per hour, according to Earth Sky — though the average is closer to 75, Ready said.

The best time to see these showers is after midnight and before dawn.

Where to watch the sky in the Baltimore area

Plan to drive away from the city and into a more secluded area to watch the night sky, the darker the better. Also, make sure to give yourself 20 to 30 minutes to adjust to the lack of light.

Check out maps online that show how dark the night sky will be to help you find a place to travel. Ready recommended Soldiers Delight in Owings Mills and Bear Branch Nature Center in Carroll County.