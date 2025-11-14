The record-setting federal government shutdown has ended, but the 1.4 million federal workers who were furloughed or worked without pay for about six weeks now wonder when they’ll get their back pay.

The answer: It could be as soon as this weekend.

The White House laid out a pay schedule for the U.S. government’s many agencies in a memo obtained by the news outlet Semafor. Other national media, including The Associated Press, reported on the memo Thursday.

Congress voted late Wednesday to restart the government. They made a deal on spending, extended funding through Jan. 30, 2026, and promised to vote on Affordable Care Act subsidies before the end of the year. President Donald Trump signed the arrangement later that night.

With civil servants back at work and federal funding flowing, back pay should hit some workers’ bank accounts as soon as Saturday. The Trump administration is aiming to process all paychecks by Wednesday, parceling out the money in four tranches.

According to the reports about the memo:

On Saturday, employees of the General Services Administration and the Office of Personnel Management will be paid.

On Sunday, workers at the departments of Defense, Energy, Veterans Affairs and Health and Human Services will be paid.

On Monday, employees of the departments of Education, State, Interior and Transportation will be paid, along with Environmental Protection Agency, NASA, Social Security Administration and Nuclear Regulatory Commission employees.

And on Wednesday, workers at the departments of Agriculture, Commerce, Homeland Security, Housing and Urban Development, Justice, Labor and the Treasury will be paid, along with Small Business Administration employees.

This was the second government shutdown under a Trump administration, and the longest in U.S. history, at 43 days long.

Politicians were at an impasse over funding Medicaid and subsidies for the Affordable Care Act, often called Obamacare.

Funding ran out, but 730,000 federal workers continued to show up at work. Another 670,000 waited to hear when they could go back.

About 327,000 Marylanders work for the federal government. It’s unclear how many were furloughed during the shutdown.

Trump signed the Government Employee Fair Treatment Act during his first four years as president, which guaranteed back pay for federal workers in the event of a government shutdown. But he threatened to withhold back pay for some federal workers last month.

The legislation Trump signed late Wednesday, as well as the White House memo, makes it clear federal workers will be paid for the lost days.

During the 43 days without work, some federal workers turned to side hustles and odd jobs for income. Some looked to food banks and other types of financial assistance.

But the impacts of the shutdown went beyond just civil servants.

Federal contractors in Maryland, who receive around $46 billion from contracts, cut hours to stay afloat. Food benefits ran out and flights were delayed and canceled, stirring fear about the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

Local restaurants took a hit, and Head Start early learning programs wondered if they’d be funded as deadlines approached.