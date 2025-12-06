In Ruxton, this lovingly cared for four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath home is currently on the market for $999,999. It offers beautiful interiors, a unique floor plan and several outdoor areas that overlook the serene backyard.

(Hometrack)

(Hometrack)

(Hometrack)

(Hometrack)

(Hometrack)

Inside, the home opens to a bright two-story foyer with hardwood floors that continue throughout the main level. The central living space has an open floor plan, with a living room, dining area and kitchen. Enjoy a fully updated kitchen, with top-of-the-line appliances, custom cabinetry and a center island. It also has a large walk-in pantry. The highlight of the living room is the stunning floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace. Behind it, you’ll find a family room, providing another relaxed living space. A private home office is tucked away on the main level.

(Hometrack)

(Hometrack)

(Hometrack)

(Hometrack)

There are four bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms across three levels of living space. The primary suite is the only bedroom upstairs, offering a private retreat. It features vaulted ceilings with exposed beams, custom built-ins, multiple closets and a luxurious ensuite bathroom. A convenient bedroom suite is on the first level, and two additional bedrooms and a bathroom are on the lower level.

Also in the fully finished lower level, you’ll find an attractive gathering space. There is a wet bar and another floor-to-ceiling wood-burning fireplace. This level offers walk-out access to the patio and contains a recently updated laundry room.

(Hometrack)

(Raz Tzameret)

(Raz Tzameret)

A new composite deck sits off the main living space, and provides beautiful woodland views. Below it is a covered patio. You’ll also enjoy a charming stone patio on the side of the house. Situated on nearly half an acre, the home is nicely situated among mature trees and plantings.

The home is conveniently located in Ruxton, just minutes from Lake Roland, Green Spring Station and Towson. Get downtown in less than 20 minutes.

The details:

· Address: 901 Navy Road

· List price: $999,000

· Four bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms (4,082 square feet)

·Agent: Meg Weetenkamp, Cummings & Co. Realtors