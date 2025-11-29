Discover a rare mid-century modern home in Owings Mills, filled with original details and set on nearly 2 private acres. The home was built in 1960 and designed by Henry Hebbeln.

Like any good mid-century modern home, 32 Caveswood Lane features clean lines, functional, light-filled interiors, and a strong connection to nature. The home opens to a foyer and open dining area, with views below. Step down to a beautiful living room, a highlight of the home. It has soaring ceilings, a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace and original built-ins (with a discreet bar). The room seamlessly flows outside to a spacious terrace.

The updated kitchen is thoughtfully laid out, and contains a breakfast nook. There’s also a tucked away laundry room and access to an enclosed patio.

The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms. Four of the bedrooms are upstairs, including a secluded primary suite with beautiful views. It features vaulted ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, an ensuite bathroom and a walk-in closet. The other bedrooms upstairs all feature unique built-ins.

A finished lower level contains a large recreation room, and another ensuite bedroom. Large sliding doors lead to one of the home’s outdoor terraces.

Relax or entertain on the home’s multiple patios and terraces which overlook the yard. Situated on a nearly 2-acre private lot, the home is surrounded by mature trees and native plantings.

A climate controlled detached three-car garage, ideal for car enthusiasts or creatives, completes the property.

The home is conveniently located to Owings Mills shopping and dining, Irvine Nature Center, and area country clubs. Downtown Baltimore is less than 30 minutes away.

The details:

· Address: 32 Caveswood Lane

· List price: $1,200,000

· Five bedrooms, four bathrooms (3,300 square feet)

·Agents: Tom Mooney and Megan Wolfe, O’Conor, Mooney & Fitzgerald