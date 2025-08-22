Brandon Chasen says he’s broke.

In court documents filed Friday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Maryland, Chasen reported that he possesses $564,120 in assets and owes more than $71 million.

He listed his monthly expenses as $8,705 and his income as $0. His creditors include United Bank, American Express and Stan Corp.

Meanwhile, Chasen disclosed that he owns $5,000 worth of “books, pictures, knick knacks, wall art, small statues and decorative arts,” $900 worth of clothing including “designer suits, designer jackets, dress shoes, ties, pocket squares, etc,” and $1,500 worth of podcasting equipment and lights.

Chasen, a real estate developer in Baltimore whose company was once recognized as one of the fastest-growing businesses in the United States, agreed on July 30 to enter Chapter 7 liquidation bankruptcy. The move came several weeks after attorneys for three creditors — Sandy Spring Bank, Ferguson Enterprises and Southland Insulators of Maryland Inc. — filed a petition to force him into that process.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Nancy V. Alquist previously pushed the construction arm of Chasen Cos. into bankruptcy.

Chasen Cos. owned approximately 1,800 housing units in Baltimore, controlled even more in Virginia and Florida and grew quickly into a major real estate player starting in about 2020. At the same time, Chasen raised his public profile, earning local accolades for his entrepreneurship and radically changing his appearance. He now sports a shaved head and thick black beard, and traded his suits and jackets for edgier streetwear.

Before entering bankruptcy, Chasen, 39, who now reports living in North Baltimore’s affluent Guilford neighborhood, raised eyebrows for his luxury lifestyle.

Since then, Chasen reported, creditors repossessed two cars — a Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Ferrari F8 — as well as a 115-foot yacht. Sandy Spring Bank has also garnished his accounts at United Bank and Fidelity investment.

In a previous statement, Adam Freiman, Chasen’s attorney, said his client ceased collecting a paycheck once it became clear that the company would not survive. Court records show Chasen earned more than $21,000 per pay period — or more than $42,000 each month, for much of 2024.

Freiman defended his client’s salary, describing it as commensurate with industry standards. The company, he said, was not fiscally mismanaged at any point.

So far, at least one stakeholder in the Chasen Construction LLC bankruptcy case has asked the court for more information about its finances.

Jonathan Honig and Jacob Honig, who say they are collectively owed about $44 million, have alleged that money they provided to the construction firm to assist in the development of eight properties was transferred to entities that had “no connection” to the purpose of their loans. They’ve asked for additional bank statements.

Court records show the company took a hit starting in 2023, which Freiman attributed to rising mortgage interest rates along with the ripple effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

In an interview with The Baltimore Banner in 2024, Chasen and his business partner, Paul Davis, said they would double down on Baltimore and tone down on a planned $100 million national expansion. They said they had their sights set on widening their footprint in Fells Point and executing three large projects: the renovations of the historic Meyer Seed Co. warehouse, 1400 Aliceanna St. near Harbor East and One Calvert Plaza in downtown Baltimore.

Then came a wave of lawsuits from angry contractors who claimed that they had not been paid. Construction slowed to a halt. Remnants of the company’s vision remain in tatters at the three sites, which have since been tagged with graffiti and continue to pose problems for neighbors.

Tenants have also been vocal, asserting that they were misled about certain amenities and left unable to reach company representatives regarding basic services.

A meeting of creditors is set on Sept. 15 to take place in the case.