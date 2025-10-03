Businesses around Montgomery County are lending an assist to furloughed federal government workers with deals and freebies ranging from food and drinks to auto repair.

The government shutdown is only days old. But Maryland has lost more than 15,000 federal jobs since President Donald Trump took office in January and began slashing positions and entire agencies. Montgomery County, home of the National Institutes of Health and many other federal institutions and offices, bears the brunt of many of these losses.

Trump has also threatened to fire furloughed workers.

“We can’t fix it, but until the knuckleheads in charge do, we’ve decided to give free coffee to any furloughed or otherwise affected federal employee until the government reopens,” Megan Bormet, co-owner of People’s Book in Takoma Park, wrote in an email to customers Wednesday. “Come by and we’ll offer you a sympathetic ear.”

The Westmoreland Avenue independent bookstore began offering the free coffee in February on what it called “Fed Fridays.” Now the coffee is flowing free for federal workers every day until the government reopens.

Here’s more of what Montgomery County businesses and nonprofits are offering to laid-off federal and furloughed federal workers.

&pizza, a Washington, D.C.-based chain with locations in Bethesda, College Park, Gaithersburg, North Bethesda and Silver Spring, is offering 30% off all orders to federal workers with valid government ID through Oct. 12.

Taco Bamba, a Mexican food chain with locations in Gaithersburg and Rockville, is offering one free taco with the purchase of any taco to federal employees during the shutdown.

RASA, a local fast-casual Indian chain, has $10 “shutdown bowls” across its locations, including in Rockville. Chicken and veggie options are available to federal employees who show their badge upon purchase.

Duke’s Grocery, a British-inspired restaurant and pub that originated in Washington, D.C., and opened an outpost in Potomac, is offering a complimentary shot of bourbon or glass of house wine with the purchase of an entrée or burger. Select beers will also be available for $5 if you show a federal government ID.

Happy hour goes through the night for federal government workers at The Dish & Dram in Kensington. Food and drink deals on items such as oyster sliders and martinis run from 3:30 p.m. to close. Bartenders will be mixing a special cocktail for the occasion as well: “Country on the Rocks,” which swirls bourbon, ancho chile liqueur, lemon and agave.

Koons of Silver Spring is offering a free oil change, tire rotation and inspection to federal employees who own a Ford, Lincoln or Mazda, regardless of where the vehicle was purchased. The automotive business will also cover new car payments for furloughed employees until the government reopens.