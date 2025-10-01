Maryland plans to use state money to provide food and cash assistance and pay state employee salaries typically funded with federal dollars as it rides out a government shutdown, Gov. Wes Moore said Wednesday.

The shutdown began at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Moore administration officials said the state has done this before during shutdowns and the federal government has repaid it, including after a 35-day shutdown during the first Trump administration. There’s no assurance that states will be paid back this time.

“There is not a single state in this country that is prepared to fill this enormous gap that is being created by this federal administration,” Gov. Wes Moore said during a press conference Wednesday.

The federal government ran out of money after a partisan deadlock in Congress blocked Democratic and Republican bills that would have continued funding the government. It’s unclear when it will reopen.

The Democratic governor said the longer the shutdown goes on, the harder it will be for Maryland to make up the difference.

Moore administration officials did not immediately say which state funds they’ll use to cover these expenses or how long that funding will cover them.

Meanwhile, Moore said he’s directed state agencies to keep programs running and reminded utility companies of state protections for furloughed government workers.

Here’s what else state officials have decided to do to keep resources flowing to Marylanders and connect furloughed federal workers to temporary help.

Assistance for unpaid federal workers, contractors

The federal government is the state’s largest employer, which makes Marylanders particularly vulnerable during a shutdown.

Hundreds of thousands of residents rely on federal incomes as civilian employees or government contractors.

State officials on Wednesday broke down the resources available for furloughed federal workers working with and without pay.

Those involuntarily furloughed who don’t have to work and aren’t receiving a paycheck may be eligible for unemployment insurance. Workers should apply for unemployment in the state where they work. These benefits must be paid back once the government reopens because they should receive back pay for the length of the closure.

Some workers, deemed “excepted” or essential workers, will work without getting paid. These workers are not eligible for unemployment insurance. So the Maryland Department of Labor will launch a federal assistance loan program on Monday to provide small, zero-interest loans. These loans must be paid back to the state.

The program expands one created by the Maryland General Assembly this past legislative session for federal workers fired or laid off through no fault of their own.

Protections from utility shutoffs and evictions

Moore sent a letter to utility companies Tuesday reminding them of a state law that says they can’t shut off utilities for involuntarily furloughed federal, state and local government workers.

This is the first time that the 2019 state law will be tested.

Eligible workers must be involuntarily furloughed without pay during a shutdown that lasts longer than seven days. Protections stay in place for seven days after the shutdown ends.

“We expect full compliance with the statute to ensure that no furloughed public servant loses access to essential utilities,” Moore wrote.

Food and cash assistance

Maryland will still fund cash and food assistance and programs for low-earning residents. Programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, are administered by the state but mostly funded by the federal government.

The state will also patch gaps in Head Start funds.

State employees paid with federal money

Some state employees’ salaries are funded with federal money. Moore administration officials said they’ll pull from state money to keep paying these workers and, as with services, hope the federal government ultimately covers the costs.

More about these protections, assistance and how to apply for benefits and help can be found on this government website: http://go.md.gov/federalshutdown